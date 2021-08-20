Ethiopia: Agriculture Cluster Response Dashboard (June 2021)

The period coincides with Land cultivation and planting of long cycle crops. The current response to support the vulnerable farming communities with adequate agricultural inputs remained below the expected target for most regions due to low funding, delayed procurement and logistical challenges during this period. In total 12.9 million people (24% of the analysed population of about 54 million) are expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity ( IPC Phase 3 or above) despite planned humanitarian food assistance and other development interventions.