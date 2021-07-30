Ethiopia: Agriculture Cluster - Oromia Gap Analysis (May 2021)

IIPC Situational Overview Jan- June 2021:

In total 12.9 million people (24% of the analysed population of about 54 million) are expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) despite planned humanitarian food assistance and other development interventions. This includes 5% of the population (about 2.6 million people ) classified in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) and 19% (about 10.3M people) classified in Crisis (IPC Phase 3). Out of 12.9 M people in IPC Phase 3 or above, who require urgent action to save lives, reduce food gaps, restore livelihoods and reduce malnutrition, 38% in Oromia.