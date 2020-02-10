10 Feb 2020

Ethiopia: Agriculture Cluster Humanitarian Respose Plan Overview (February 2020)

Infographic
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 10 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.17 MB)

HRP 2020 Cluster Overview:

The Agriculture Cluster objectives for HRP 2020 prioritize protection of core productive assets and access to livelihoods of crises aected households throughout 6 regions in Ethiopia. 1.4 million people aected by drought and displacement were targeted for the response. Prioritizing livelihood assistance and protection of core-livelihood assets helps mitigate malnutrition, further deterioration of food insecurity and negative coping strategies. Moreover, livelihood support to Desert Locust aected areas is a priority to the cluster.

The two objectives are core for the agriculture cluster which are directly contributing to the HRP 2020 strategic objective. Targeting and resource allocation for the HRP 2020 was based on the Integrated Phase Classication (IPC) of food insecurity and vulnerability criteria. Response targeting vulnerable persons and households ensuring inclusion of women, girls, men, boys, elderly, persons with disabilities, and a high proportion of female (more of IPC 3), child and elderly headed HH.

