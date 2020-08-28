Ethiopia Afar Region: Flood Snapshot (As of 15 Aug 2020)

OVERVIEW

According to NMA 2020 Kiremit/Karma forecast, heavy rain in the highlands of Amhara and Tigray triggered river and flash flood in Afar region. The backflow of the Tendaho dam and overflow of Awash river have been resulted flooding in 11 woredas since the end of July 2020. According to the regional flood task force, an estimate of 67,885 people has been affected and 40,731 (60 per cent) are displaced and in need of immediate humanitarian assistance.

Current forecast indicates the possibilities for more rains to occur, which may further be risking 32,339 people. It caused widespread destruction of infrastructure, and livelihoods, damages on road networks are making some villages inaccessible that compound the already serious humanitarian situation. On 17 July the regional flood task force was re-activated to coordinate flood preparedness and response activities. It is chaired by DPFSPCO whilst OCHA provides secretariat support.