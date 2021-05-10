Ethiopia, ADB Sign 31 Million USD Grant Agreement to Help End Undernutrition

Addis Ababa, May 10/2021 ( ENA) African Development Bank (ADB) and Ministry of Finance have signed over a 31-million-USD grant agreement to support the efforts to end stunting and child malnutrition of children in the country.

Finance State Minister Yasmin Wohabrebbi and ADB East Africa Regional Development and Business Delivery Office Deputy Director-General Abdu B. Kamara inked the agreement today.

The agreement under the Seqota Declaration will be implemented in Amhara and Tigray regions, it was learned.

During the signing ceremony, Finance State Minister Yasmin said the grant will be used to further support efforts to eradicate the underlying causes of chronic under-nutrition and ending stunting among children.

It also supports the implementation of the Food and Nutrition Strategy of Ethiopia which aims to deliver high-impact nutrition-specific and infrastructure interventions across multiple sectors such as health, agriculture, water, education, and environment, she stated.

East Africa Dev’t and Business Delivery Office Deputy Director-General Kamara said the financial commitment is part of ADB’s continued support to the development of Ethiopia and will contribute to the country’s plan to reduce and end stunting.

The Government of Ethiopia has signed the Seqota Declaration in July 2015 to end child malnutrition by 2030.

The declaration reflects the government’s plan to improve nutrition and recognize the role of nutrition to propel sustainable development.

Under its 10 year prospective plan, Ethiopia envisages to reduce stunting from 37 percent to 13 percent for children under the age of 5, and from 7 to 3 percent for kids under the age of 1 by 2020, he added.