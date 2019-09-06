Ethiopia: Action Against Hunger staff members killed in violence in Gambella

With deep sadness, Action Against Hunger has confirmed that two of our staff members were killed in the Gambella region of Ethiopia early this morning.

Team members were in transit from our 24-hour pediatric Nutrition Stabilization Center in Nguenyyiel Refugee Camp when they were ambushed by armed individuals. Two employees were killed at the scene. Action Against Hunger has suspended full operations in Gambella, but are maintaining the provision of life-saving assistance. We are coordinating with the authorities who are investigating this attack.

Every day, humanitarian workers around the world risk their lives as they provide life-saving assistance to civilians. Our thoughts are with the families of our deceased colleagues.

Action Against Hunger has worked in Ethiopia since 1985. In 2018 alone, we reached more than 832,829 people in the country.

