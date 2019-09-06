06 Sep 2019

Ethiopia: Action Against Hunger staff members killed in violence in Gambella

With deep sadness, Action Against Hunger has confirmed that two of our staff members were killed in the Gambella region of Ethiopia early this morning.

Team members were in transit from our 24-hour pediatric Nutrition Stabilization Center in Nguenyyiel Refugee Camp when they were ambushed by armed individuals. Two employees were killed at the scene. Action Against Hunger has suspended full operations in Gambella, but are maintaining the provision of life-saving assistance. We are coordinating with the authorities who are investigating this attack.

Every day, humanitarian workers around the world risk their lives as they provide life-saving assistance to civilians. Our thoughts are with the families of our deceased colleagues.

Action Against Hunger has worked in Ethiopia since 1985. In 2018 alone, we reached more than 832,829 people in the country.

Action Against Hunger is the world’s hunger specialist and leader in a global movement that aims to end life-threatening hunger for good within our lifetimes. For 40 years, the humanitarian and development organization has been on the front lines, treating and preventing hunger across nearly 50 countries. It served more than 21 million people in 2018 alone.

Emily Tyree, ebtyree@actionagainsthunger.org

