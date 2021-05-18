Ethiopia - Access Snapshot - Tigray region (As of 30 April 2021)

Six months into the conflict, the scale of hostilities continue impacting the ability of humanitarian partners to reach people in need, particularly in rural areas. In April, armed confrontations of different intensities were reported in Central, North-Western, Eastern, South-Eastern and Southern zones. On 28 April, an aid worker was shot dead by military personnel upon completing a food distribu- tion in a hard-to-reach area of Central zone. Overall, seven aid workers have been killed by parties to the conflict.

In Central zone, the situation deteriorated significantly the second week of April with armed clashes between Ethiopia National Defense Forces (ENDF) and Eritrea National Defense Forces (ErDF) against Tigray Special Forces (TSF) in Kola Temben, Tanqua Melashe, and Keyhe Tekli woredas. The road from Mekelle to Abi Adi through Hagere Selam was closed by ENDF/ErDF, impacting aid operations, and some partners were evacuated from Abi Adi. In April, food was dispatched to the six woredas that had not received any food since the beginning of the conflict.

The main road between Adigrat to Axum was closed to all traffic by ENDF/ErDF from 10 - 22 April. The blockage impacted relief operations, delaying food aid cargos and the provision of health supplies such as oxygen to Hospitals. In order to mobilize aid to Shire, partners were forced to travel to Gondar (Amhara) and Mai-Ttsebri. In Eastern zone, the situation in Hawzen town and surrounding areas remains of concern, with continued fighting and population fleeing. Fighting was reported in Wukro, and near Inticho and Bizet towns, Ganta Afeshum woreda. In Erob and Saesie woredas, partners report cases of weapon bearers preventing the population from accessing aid and looting aid at distribution sites.

In South-Eastern zone, parties to the conflict had not allowed partners to access Samre - Saharti woredas as well as southern parts of Abergele woreda (Central) since early March, impacting an estimated 125,000 people. On 24 - 25 April, an OCHA facilitated inter-agency humanitarian convoy with UNHCR and a number of INGO partners managed to reach both towns/areas and deliver emergency assistance. The population in those areas remains confined/unable to move by armed actors, and as in most rural areas, electricity, water supply, and communications remain unavailable. Access to Southern zone remained restricted by violence and denials of movement by Amhara authorities/security forces. In April, partners were unable to mobilize assistance beyond Maychew town, food trucks could not reach Ofla and Neqsege woreda.

In North-Western zone, hundreds of thousands of IDPs are still unable to access safe and dignified aid, shelter and protection. In April, fighting was reported in Zana and Selekleka towns as well as Adet woreda. Partners were able to access Sheraro town and are increasingly moving west of Shire. The presence of unexploded ordnances (UXO) in the road between Shire – Sheraro in two locations, i.e. Adi Daero and Adi Hageray is of concern. The situation in Western zone (controlled by Amhara Special Forces) in terms of people’s access to aid is dire, though there are no reports of fighting in April.

Aid workers – particularly national Ethiopians – operate in a high-risk environment. In April, 30 partners reported an increase of incidents with threats/intimidation at check points by armed actors. In addition, parties to the conflict regularly deny partners access/movements to large rural areas, preventing assistance to people in need.