Ethiopia - Access Snapshot - Tigray region (As of 15 December 2020)

The conflict in the northern region of Tigray, which started on the night of 3 November remains fluid with several forces on the ground. Initial clashes along the regional border between Amhara region and North West and Western Tigray, quickly moved towards the Central, Eastern and Southern areas of Tigray. In addition to the ground offensive, the federal government has conducted multiple airstrikes and Tigray regional security forces have also fired rockets reportedly against targets in Amhara region, as well as inside Eritrea.

In Addis Ababa, some humanitarian workers staff, belonging to certain ethnicity, were prevented from boarding flights. Moreover, the security vacuum left by Ethiopian National Defense Forces deployment in Tigray, has led to growing tensions in other parts of the country, with increasing activities of unidentified Armed Groups (UAGs) especially in Oromia, and Benishangul Gumuz regions, leading to the displacement of people and limited humanitarian access.

Even six weeks after the conflict in Tigray started, it remains extremely difficult to assess the humanitarian impact of the ongoing conflict across the region. An estimated 5.5 million people live in the Tigray region, with various levels of vulnerabilities, including the 855,000 people targeted in the HRP, over 1 million PSNP beneficiaries who need regular support and the 96,000 Eritrean refugees hosted in four camps. Reportedly, the violence has aggravated existing humanitarian needs in Tigray, including protection, food insecurity, WASH, health and nutrition. Several thousands of people have reportedly been displaced within the Tigray region, fleeing the conflict while more than 50,000 people have already crossed into Sudan.

Thousands of people living along the Amhara- Tigray and Afar-Tigray border areas have also been affected by the conflict with nearly 63,600 displaced into Amhara and Afar region.

There are reports of chronic shortages of supplies, fuel, and cash in Tigray region. Since the beginning of the conflict, basic services such as telecommunication, electricity and water supply have been disrupted while recently partially restored in some parts of the region.

Services and humanitarian assistance to the 96,000 refugees have also been severely affected by the unavailability of electricity and low access to fuel to run generators, which have left thousands of refugees without (clean) water. Reports indicate that people are already drinking untreated water.

Throughout the region, there have been unverified reports of conflict related violence against civilians, including against the refugees, such as killing, sexual violence and abductions, as well as presence of armed people inside the camps and destruction of essential infrastructure and service facilities.

Looting is reportedly widespread in the main cities, with house to house searches and a breakdown of law and order.

Humanitarian access to people in need in Tigray as well as preparedness efforts in the border areas, have been severely hampered by insecurity and the closure of road and air access to Tigray, Afar and Amhara regions. Critical infrastructures have been reportedly damaged during the clashes, including roads and bridges. The presence of landmines remains unverified.

Hundreds of humanitarian workers from UN and NGOs are in Tigray to deliver humanitarian assistance to assist conflict-affected people but they are challenged by lack of supplies, restrictions of movement, and access to communication.

Humanitarians in Tigray are exposed to significant security and personal risks due to the conflict dynamics. There have been reports of violence against humanitarian staff and infrastructures with four humanitarian workers killed, some physically assaulted and harassed, several NGO compound looted, and three ambulances attacked. Numerous humanitarian workers remain unaccounted for and agencies are struggling to establish contact. Humanitarian partners in Ethiopia are working to mobilize resources including critical personnel for the response and available relief stocks, and to strengthen humanitarian coordination, ensure safe access, and continue with the advocacy efforts.

In late November, the UN and Government have signed an agreement to ensure unhindered humanitarian access to conflict affected people in Amhara, Afar and Tigray regions, and preparatory activities are underway to mobilize assistance and protection services