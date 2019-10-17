Ethiopia: Access Snapshot - Gedeo and West Guji (As of 30 September 2019)

The humanitarian landscape in the sub-region remains marked by the needs of thousands of IDPs returned to areas of origin as well as of those who chose to not return, with authorities and partners scaling up early recovery and rehabilitation interventions. An undetermined number of IDPs have not returned to their original homes/ places of origin and remain displaced within the two zones.

In West Guji, in August, clashes between security forces and unidentified armed groups (UAG) hampered aid operations in several kebeles in Gelana and Abaya woredas, causing casualties and restricting partners movements and operations.

Clashes were also reported in Bule Hora, Dugda Dawa, Kercha, and Melka Soda woredas, hindering access by protection teams to Gelana and Bule Hora. In September, the number of reported security-related access constraints significantly reduced, showcasing an improvement of the situation, with all parts of Gelana accessible for the first time in months. Some issues were reported in two kebeles in Bule Hora as well as in Melka Soda, Surro Berguda and Dugda Dawa woredas. The operating environment in Guji zone remained highly constrained by clashes with UAGs, blocking access to Gora Dola, Liban, and Gumi Eldelo woredas since April, compromising assistance to thousands of IDPs. That being said, humanitarians were not a target.

Government counterparts and protection and housing and land property (HLP) experts, including from Dilla and Bule Hora universities, are progressively addressing some long-standing issues associated with the root causes of the conflict such as house / land ownership. An HLP assessment in Hebo Molicha Kercha woredas, found alternative/informal disputes resolution mechanisms, cases of IDPs not being able to access their former homes or land because it is occupied or whereby relevant land holding certificates were lost, and instances of informal agreements of land swapping amongst returnees of both zones.

While authorities claim that all IDPs in Gedeo have returned, partners identified the presence of IDPs who did not to return due to insecurity and limited assistance/services in areas of origin in West Guji, who noting their intention to do so once security improves.

This issue continues to be a contentious one between partners and local authorities, who consider the provision of assistance to IDPs as a “pull factor”. The aid community has been advocating for aid to be delivered based on need - irrespective of status.

In Gedeo, in April 2019, partners and authorities launched a “joint targeting exercise” to reduce exclusion errors in targeting people in need, which identified 95,000 vulnerable returnees. During the exercise, authorities did not allow the inclusion of remaining IDPs into beneficiary lists, compromising their access to assistance. Conversely, in West Guji, in August, exclusion errors identified during the post-return monitoring exercise were rectified and most (if not all) persons affected by conflict were included.

In Gedeo, a post-return assessment identified 400 IDPs in Yirgachfe and 7,900 in Gedeb who did not return to West Guji. The assessment did not cover all woredas in the zone due to capacity and restrictions imposed by authorities, so such figures cannot be considered representative of the overall number of remaining IDPs. As a result, remaining IDPs have been left de facto without assistance. In West Guji, partners identified 600 IDP households in Bule Hora, Kercha and Hambella Wamena woredas from Guji zone. Among those, 400 households in Hambala and Bule Hora woredas expressed their reluctance to return due to insecurity limited access their former land and property, though noted that they could access government services locally without restrictions.

Lastly, partners reported road blockages due to heavy rains in remote kebeles in Bule Hora, Kercha as well as the road to Hambala woreda.