Ethiopia: Access Snapshot - East and West Wellega - Kamashi, Benishangul Gumuz (As of 30 September 2019)

The operational environment in the sub-region remains marked by the standoff between the security forces and unidentified armed groups (UAGs), impacting relief operations to returnees and IDPs.

During the reporting period, a decrease in the number of security-related incidents reported by partners was registered, which could be attributed to increased military presence as well as the impact on road movements by the rainy season.

While official data from Kamashi indicates that all the people displaced by violence in 2018 have returned home, some remain technically displaced, particularly those who lived in rural areas and who are now living in woreda centers as well as some 20,000 people who were re-displaced in July to East (5,750) and West Wellega (14,250). The majority of those are women and children who originated from Kamashi’s Yaso, Agalometi, and Sedal woredas, and noted insecurity, lack of assistance in areas of return and limited access to former houses and land as the main reasons for their new displacement. While authorities continue to deny recognition of such caseload as IDPs, by mid-August they authorited the delivery of some limited assistance following a joint evaluation in Nedjo and Kiltu Kara. This notwithstanding, their situation remains critical, reportedly that the last time they received food was in April.

In West Wellega, in August, fighting between security forces and UAG was reported in Kondale woreda, Kelem Wollega zone, while the road from Addis to Nekemte was blocked around Guder town due to youth protest against the arrest of suspected UAG members. In September, heavy fighting took place in Kiltu Kara and Guliso woredas. In addition, severe incidents were reported in Gimbi and Mandi towns, Mana Sibu woreda as well as in Bila, Chalia and Gulisso districts, all prompting an unspecified number of casualties.

While hostilities did not target aid organizations, there remains a heighten risk for aid workers to be caught in cross-fire. Movement restrictions due to insecurity remain in rural areas such as Boji Dremeji woreda.

Despite Government’s peace and reconciliation efforts, some tensions between Gumuz and Oromo communities remain, for instance in areas of return such as Agelometi,

Yaso, and Kamashi. Cases of cattle rustling by youth also continue in both sides. Returned IDPs from Oromia reported that movement out of their former villages, including to their farm land, was prevented by local authorities for fear of violence. In Agelometi, the communal houses where the IDP returnees had sheltered were reportedly attacked by the host community the same day they returned, and had to be protected by the EDF. There have also been reports of IDPs household heads being robbed by Gumuz youth in their way back from Kamashi to West Wellega.

Partners have strived to move operations from the Wellegas to Kamashi, the UN hub covering the sub-region is now operational in Nekemte, and sectoral coordination in place in Kamashi. This notwithstanding, there remain huge immediate and recovery needs, including significant gaps in basic services. Kamashi town has no electricity since 2018, access to health is seriously compromised in Belo Jeganfoy and Agelometi, and there is no hospital nor ambulance service. Education-wise, only 19,000 children (out of 45,000) enrolled in the 2019/ 2020 school year, and 11 school facilities destroyed remain dysfunctional.

Food security prospects for 2020 are a serious concern due the lack of sustained quality food assistance, depletion of food stocks in host communities, destruction of crops during conflict, absence of agricultural inputs, and price increases of key stables such as maize or teff. The situation could prompt an increase in malnutrition rates.

Since July, vast areas became inaccessible due to rains and the poor condition of roads, particularly in rural areas.

The roads between Kamashi – Agelometi – Sedal – Assosa road and Nedjo – Kamashi were affected, impacting aid operations.