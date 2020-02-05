Ethiopia: Access Snapshot - Afar region and Siti zone, Somali region (As of 31 January 2020)

Afar region is highly prone to natural disasters such as droughts and seasonal flooding. Longterm historical grievances coupled with resource-based tensions between ethnic Afar and its neighbors i.e. Issa (Somali), and Oromo Ittu (Amibara woreda) and Karayu (Awash Fentale woreda) in zone 3, and in areas adjacent to Oromia special zone and Amhara region, continue to cause casualties and forced displacement, limiting partners’ movements and operations. Overall, an estimated 50,000 people remain displaced, the majority of whom rely almost entirely on assistance provided by host communities.

Clashes involving Afar and Somali Issa clan continue along boundary areas between Afar’s zone 1 and 3 and Sitti zone. The situation in the three contested kebeles of Gedmayitu (Amibara woreda), Undufo (Gewane woreda), and Adeyitu (Mille woreda), remains very volatile. In 2014, an agreement between Afar and Somali regional governments recognized a ‘special kebele status’ for these areas in Afar region predominantly inhabited by ethnic Somali Issa clan. The three kebeles have strategic importance as they constitute trade routes connecting the Somali region with the highway that links Addis Ababa and Djibouti through Afar. Further, access and control of Awash river is at the heart of the conflict, due to its importance for Somali pastoralist communities, particularly at times of drought.

Despite peace efforts by the two regional governments - supported by the Ministry of peace - clashes between Afar and Somali Issa continue. Since April 2019, some 46,000 Ethnic Afar were displaced from Mille, Dubti, Aysaita and Afambo woredas in zone 1; from Gewane, Amibara and Gelalo in zone 3; and Dewe in zone 5.

Partners in Afar do not feel safe to operate beyond the eastern part of the ‘Awash highway’ and have de facto not accessed the three kebeles and boundary areas since July 2019. The large presence of EDF along the highway prevents any further escalation of violence. This notwithstanding, sporadic clashes continue causing casualties on both sides. Overall, the lack of humanitarian presence and limited attention to IDPs, are aggravating the situation of IDPs and other vulnerable groups in the sub-region.

The operating environment is highly compromised, with a high risk for humanitarian operations of becoming politicized. In March 2019, four aid workers were detained by Afar authorities for having allegedly entered the region illegally. They were conducting a humanitarian activity in Sitti zone, and decided to overnight in a village of Undufo kebele. In a separate incident, in October 2019, an attack by unidentified armed men in Afambo woreda, Zone 1, near Djibouti, killed a number of civilians sparking outrage across the region and prompting peaceful demonstrations and temporarily road blockages of the Awash highway.

On the other hand, in 2019, the overflow of Awash River and flash floods displaced some 3,300 households across six woredas causing the loss of their productive assets. This restricted physical access to vast areas along the river bank and flood plains hampering assistance to IDPs. In addition, a recent mission identified near 350 households in Mille woreda displaced by the flooding that ensued the sudden release of water from Awash dam. Despite being able to access public services such as health and education, these IDPs have not received any assistance since April 2019 and rely entirely on the host community.

Along the regional border, the humanitarian situation in Sitti is dire. A recent assessment in Gablalau district, which shares a long border with Afar and Djibouti, underscored the fragility of the security situation. Underlying vulnerabilities are aggravated by recurrent conflicts, lack of basic services, and limited partner presence and operations. Zonal authorities estimate that between July and October 2019, conflict with Afar has displaced 78,000 people, mainly in three villages, i.e. Dhalactu, Allale, and Madane as well as in other remote ones. These IDPs have only received some limited assistance provided by government since months. Reportedly, the number of people in need is increasing in remote parts of Gablalu, Erer, Afdem and Maiso woredas, with an increase of acute malnutrition rates over the last six months. The lack of road infrastructure in such a vast region impacts partners’ movements and operations. Meanwhile, security restrictions for UN Agencies remain in place in Afdem, Erer, and Gablau woredas for the last three months.