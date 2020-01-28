Ethiopia 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (January 2020)

Foreword by the Humanitarian Coordinator

Similar to 2018, the year 2019 saw positive socio-political developments in Ethiopia. At the same time, the Government of Ethiopia and its humanitarian partners have had to grapple with multiple humanitarian challenges from the effects of political transition and the new experience of broadened political space.

Ethiopia experienced positive socio-political developments in 2019, as in 2018. At the same time, the Government of Ethiopia and its humanitarian partners have grappled with multiple humanitarian challenges, including the impact of political transition and the political space it has expanded. The humanitarian landscape continued to be dominated by conflict displacements and related humanitarian needs; in April 2019 there were 2.6 million conflict-induced IDPs across the country. Climate-related disasters such as droughts and flooding have also been driving increased humanitarian needs throughout the year, in addition to disease outbreaks such as cholera and measles.

Generous donor funding and contributions from the Government of Ethiopia enabled the mobilization of life-saving interventions. The 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan is 76 per cent funded, a remarkable achievement. Looking at the sector breakdown limited funding towards non-food sectors impacted the response by limiting the geographical area of coverage and the number of people reached.

Health, Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Items (ESNFI) and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sectors were amongst the least funded.

Conflict displacement, disease outbreaks, rain shortfalls in parts of the country and floods in others will remain key drivers of humanitarian needs in Ethiopia in 2020. As we release this HRP, Ethiopia is experiencing one of the most severe desert locust invasions, which is feared might lead to possible livelihood loss and food insecurity if not soon contained. In total, the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan seek US$ 1 billion to assist 7 million people. The people of Ethiopia will require sustained humanitarian support in 2020, while in parallel they will require increased development and peacebuilding interventions in order to recover from previous crisis, and to mitigate or prevent the impact of upcoming hazards. The United Nations, financing partners and dozens of non-governmental organizations continue to stand with the country and its people and are committed to support Ethiopia at this critical juncture.

Dr Catherine Sozi

Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia