Ethiopia 2020: COVID-19 Response

Key Highlights

3.6 million people reached through risk communications

239,000+ people benefitted from COVID-19 related site upgrades in camps and camp-like settings

80 IOM personnel seconded to national COVID-19 response

Operated COVID-19 testing facility for UN personnel and family Supported returns of 43,000+ migrants

191,000+ individuals screened for COVID-19 at Points of Entry

130,000+ individuals received medical and mental health and psychosocial support service

Supported GoE to operate 49 quarantine facilities across Ethiopia

COVID-19 RESPONSE ETHIOPIA 2020

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) worked closely with the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) and partners to ensure that migrants and mobile populations, including stranded migrants, returnees and displaced persons, are included in Ethiopia’s efforts to mitigate the virus’s impact. Ethiopia registered 124,264 COVID-19 cases and 1,923 deaths in 2020, making it the country in the East and Horn of Africa Region with the highest number of cases and deaths recorded. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to unprecedented challenges for mobile populations in the region, including for vulnerable Ethiopian migrants stranded in the Horn of Africa and the Gulf, and Internally Displaced Populations (IDPs) in Ethiopia living in congested displacement sites with limited access to water and sanitation facilities.

In April 2020, the GoE designated IOM as the lead agency to support the return of migrants. Throughout the year, IOM supported the government to manage 49 quarantine facilities across Ethiopia for returnee migrants. Primary target locations for the response included the Points of Entry for returnees from Ethiopia’s neighboring countries, as well as Addis Ababa for international returns.

IOM’s COVID-19 response in displaced communities focused on mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and improving COVID-19 prevention measures, including decongesting overly crowded sites, improving hygiene awareness and access to water and sanitation facilities, and improving access to health and mental health and psycho-social support. IOM’s COVID-19 response across Ethiopia was prioritized in close coordination with GoE and other humanitarian actors.