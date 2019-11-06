06 Nov 2019

Ethiopia: 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan - Mid Year Review - Snapshot (as of October 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
The Government and humanitarian partners have been responding to drought impacts, localized flooding and to inter-communal violence-related needs across the country during the first half of the year. Despite limited resources, partners have stretched to cover new needs that came immediately after the release of the 2019 HRP in mid-March. The mid-year/belg assessment and the re-prioritization exercise revealed that 7.8 million severely affected people will need continued multi-sector assistance during the second half of 2019. Despite the benefit of the good belg rains received, areas affected by protracted drought impact will continue to need assistance pending full recovery support. Localized water shortages and health outbreaks, localized flooding and the still significant shelter, protection, livelihoods and other needs of IDPs and returnees will continue to be the intervention focus for humanitarian operators. The HRP revised requirement is facing a gap of US$ 319 million to meet all identified life-saving needs, with the most significant gaps in the non-food sectors.

Severity of Needs expresses the degree (or seriousness) of unmet needs in a geographical area; by consolidating information on shocks such as conflict and climate-induced floods and drought, and related consequences including displacement, food insecurity, malnutrition and morbidity. The analysis provides a geographical severity of needs, highlighting the convergence of needs in specific geographic areas (woredas) due to the different types of crises.

