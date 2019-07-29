Ethiopa: Health Cluster Bulletin #5 June, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Cumulatively 990 cases of cholera, with 33 confirmed by culture have been reported since April 2019. WHO,

UNICEF, SCI, MSF-E are supporting the cholera outbreak response in different locations.

Ethiopia has embarked on the cholera control and elimination roadmap. A high level advocacy meeting is scheduled on 23 July 2019 where the plan will be rolled out to stakeholders, in line with GTFCC 2030 strategy.

The government-led IDP return exercise was completed. In some locations, there is limited access to health services, with health facilities completely destroyed, and shortages of medicines and medical supplies reported.

Situation update

Cumulatively 990 cases of cholera, with 33 confirmed by culture have been reported since April 2019. Addis Ababa, Oromia, Afar and Tigray have active outbreak. The outbreak in Amhara and Somali was recently called off by EPHI after no cases were reported for more than 30 days. WHO, UNICEF, SCI, MSF-E are supporting various elements of the cholera outbreak response in different locations. IMC, IRC, MCMDO, AAH will also provide some support starting soon.

With the ongoing rains, and unchanged underlying risks across the country, the cholera outbreak is far from over. These factors include congestion in the slums and secondary displacement locations, poor sewage and sanitation facilities, low access to clean drinking water, poor regulation and standards for commercial farms and eateries around construction areas that have large numbers of casual laborers. The outbreak has been migratory, with an irregular epi-curve, hence calling for greater response preparedness in all hotspot areas.

The government-led IDP return exercise was completed. Recent Protection monitoring assessments have revealed that due to insecurity in areas of return, large numbers of people who were returned to their places of origin have gone back to the communities in which they were hosted as IDP. Many houses, schools and health facilities were completely burned down. In some locations, there is limited access to health services, with shortages of medicines and medical supplies, and returnees are fetching water from unprotected water sources with no water treatment chemicals. People are being accommodated under very crowded communal shades. No NFI has been distributed in some areas of return. There have been complaints from IDP who remained behind claiming that they have been denied access to any services except in the area of return.