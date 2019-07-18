Ethiopa: Health Cluster Bulletin #4, May 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

More than 90% completion of the IDP return exercise has been reported across the country.

Official figures are yet to be published. Many IDP have been deposited in collection or transit centres, close to their original homes, with massive humanitarian needs.

The cholera outbreak that started in Amhara region back in April has continued to spread, now in 54 woredas. A total of 642 cases have been reported, with 20 culture-confirmed, and 8 health facility deaths.

There is flexibility for the Cluster’s humanitarian support to health facilities and mobile teams to be mostly directed towards the IDP return locations and the cholera outbreak response.

To strengthen sub-national coordination, the Health Cluster and WHO trained 26 field based officers from WHO, EPHI, RHB and NGO partners, with the curriculum adopted from global Health Cluster coordination training.

Situation update

The government-led IDP return process continued, with most of the IDP taken out of the sites back to their places of origin. In places like East and West Wollega, Kamashi, West Guji, Gedeo, East and West Hararge, more than 90% completion of the exercise has been reported. Official figures are yet to be published. Many IDP have been deposited in collection or transit centres, close to their original homes, with the expectation that that gives them the opportunity and motivation to rebuild their homes. The situation of the secondary IDP and those back in their homes is dire. For example, a recent inter-agency multi-sectoral rapid needs assessment in the Wollegas found that most returnees had concerns regarding their security and safety, and were in need of humanitarian assistance for farming tools and inputs, shelter and health facility rehabilitation, support with NFI, food, mobile teams and medicines.

The cholera outbreak that started in Amhara region back in April has continued to spread, now in 54 woredas. A total of 642 cases have been reported, with 20 culture-confirmed, and 8 health facility deaths. Tigray, Oromia,

Somali, Dire Dawa and Addis Ababa are also affected. It is particularly noteworthy that all 10 sub-cities of Addis Ababa, including 40 woredas, have reported cases within a short period. With the onset of the rains, congestion in the slums, poor sewage and sanitation facilities, low access to clean drinking water, poor regulation and standards for eateries around construction areas that have large numbers of casual laborers, the outbreak in Addis Ababa can only get worse. This calls for speed, strong coordination and commitment by the city health authorities to ensure sufficient measures are put in place to interrupt the transmission.

A drought alert for the Horn of Africa was launched May end. Indications are that the scale of the drought this year will be similar to 2017. Southern Ethiopia, including parts of Somali and Oromia regions will be most affected. The 2019 spring (February-May) rains were late and sub-optimal in almost all rain-receiving areas, delaying crop planting as well as pasture regeneration and replenishment of water sources. Reports of water shortages and deteriorating livestock body conditions and livestock deaths for lack of pasture and water are increasing. 3.8 million people are estimated to be affected by food insecurity in the next few months due to recent climatic events. Food insecurity is expected to peak during June-September. Malnutrition and health-related morbidity and mortality risks exponentially increase during a drought.