ES/NFI Cluster Monthly Response Monitoring Dashboard for Drought and Conflict (Oromia, Somali, SNNP & BG) (as of 31 July 2022)

Overview

Drought in the Somali region: The drought in the Somali region is categorized as being the worst in 4 decades which affected all the woredas and displaced around 31,894s HHs who are currently settled in 286 sites and 49 woredas across the 11 zones of the region. Multisectoral and other reports indicate that the displaced are living in a dire humanitarian situation, and Shelter is their priority next to food and water. As the pastoralists usually leave behind their household items at places of origin while they move with their livestock in search of water and pasture, distribution of Non-food items is essential to prevent further health consequences. Prior to the drought, the Somali region already had IDPs induced by both conflicts and climate, which markets to an estimated 1.5Million people in need of shelter, and from a target of 987,000 people only 8.3% of this has been reached with Emergency Shelter and Non-Food items. Low funding is the main challenge in achieving cluster objectives in Somali. Recent reports of terrorist attacks in areas of Afder and Shabele zone bordering Somalia has also caused the displacement of 14,996HHs according to local authorities, which is pending DTM Verification.

Oromia, BG, SNNP, SIDAMA and SE Ethiopia: Since January 2022, the cluster has reached 354,006 beneficiaries in Oromia (218K), BGR (69K), and SNNP (67K) regions with Emergency shelter, Repair kits and ESNFI/NFI distributions. The cluster has planned to reach 2.09 Million people from the total population in need in the three regions. Even though the situation in the affected woredas in the Oromia is dire and complex due to multilayer displacement drivers, the response is very optimal due to limited funding and a low number of partners in the affected areas such as the Wellega’s and Guji zones. The situation is further compounded by the security and access challenges partners face. In the Benishangul Kamashi zone some woredas activities are suspended, while in a few woredas, partners are able to provide ESNFI kits. In Metekel while more woredas are accessible and the regional government has reported the return of the Gumuz community, the cluster has very little resources and capacity to provide a return response, even for those whose houses are completely destroyed. The cluster will continue to advocate for more resources and encourage partners to expand their activities in the hard-to-reach areas.