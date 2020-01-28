28 Jan 2020

Eritrean Refugees in Ethiopia: Tigray & Afar Regions : Situational Update (as of 31 December 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (262.23 KB)

139,281 PERSONS OF CONCERN in the Afar and Tigray region

70,129 NEW ARRIVALS in 2019

15.4% as of December 2019

Operational context

New Arrivals – In 2019, 70,129 new asylum seekers from Eritrea have sought refuge in Ethiopia, placing a significant strain on registration and reception conditions in Endabaguna, Barahle and Aysaita, and increasing the already dire shelter shortages within the existing camps. With an average of 6,000 new refugees arriving every month, available resources are prioritized to cover immediate basic needs. Feeding programmes are a priority, while gaps remain across all sectors. By the end of 2019, the registered population under Sub-Office Shire’s area of operation stands at 139,281 persons. This includes 86,511 refugees in the four camps in Tigray, and 51,700 refugees in the two camps and settlements within the host communities in Afar, and 1,070 out of camp refugees.

