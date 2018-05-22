ERC continues distribution of Ramadan aid to displaced people in Ethiopia

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, is continuing to distribute Ramadan aid to displaced people around the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, and those affected by border conflicts.

The ERC delegation intensified its humanitarian operations in the country, to include 12 beneficiary areas around Addis Ababa and neighbouring provinces, as per the directives of the wise leadership to implement programmes, including Ramadan programmes, which aim to benefit 700,000 displaced people and those affected by last year’s border conflicts.

The initiative also has a development aspect that involves the construction of houses and residential complexes for those displaced in their original areas, to support their stability.

The directives of the wise leadership reflect the strong ties between the UAE and Ethiopia and the ongoing communication between their leadership, as well as the country’s response to the humanitarian conditions witnessed by those affected.

The initiative is also part of the UAE’s commitment, as a donor country, to its humanitarian and development responsibilities.

The UAE is reinforcing its humanitarian efforts in Ethiopia, through the ERC, during the Holy Month of Ramadan, under the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The ERC delegation, which recently arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopian officials and local humanitarian organisations discussed the process of implementing Ramadan programmes, to fulfil the needs of local beneficiaries.

The delegation continued the distribution of aid to those displaced for the fourth consecutive day, and 13,000 families have currently benefited from the ERC’s food parcels, which include essential Ramadan supplies, in coordination with the UAE Embassy in Addis Ababa and local partners. The ERC aims to distribute 700,000 food parcels during the Holy Month of Ramadan.