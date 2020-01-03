03 Jan 2020

EPSA Inaugurates Chill Hub, a State-of-the-Art Cold Chain

Report
from Government of Ethiopia
Published on 03 Jan 2020 View Original

January 3/2020 Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Fund Supply Agency (EPSA) on Friday officially inaugurated three new cold chain warehouses with an outlay of more than 20 million Birr.

The modern cold chain warehouse featuring three independent cold rooms capable of operating at temperature ranges from 2 to 8 Degree Celsius.

The warehouses have also 300 meter cube storage capacity each and will help to enhances the cold storage capacity to 4278 meter cube.

Pharmaceutical finished items and components are more sensitive, subject to damage under specific conditions; great care must be taken to ensure proper handling, storage and transport to ensure component and final product safety and quality.

So, the trend for refrigerated cold storage warehouses and temperature-controlled transportation is on the rise due to the rise in biologic drug development.

The cold rooms store pharmaceutical items like vaccine insulin, laboratory reagents and other medical equipments safely.

Spare parts of the cold rooms are donated by United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and fixed by EPSA’s technicians.

Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Fund Supply Agency has also 532, 620 meter cube warehouses for storing pharmaceuticals that do not need cold rooms.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.