Ensure All Voters Can Cast Ballots Freely, Peacefully in Ethiopia Elections, Secretary-General Urges, Calling for Rejection of Incitement, Hate Speech

SG/SM/20786

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

Ahead of the 21 June elections in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Secretary-General urges Ethiopian authorities, political leaders, and their supporters to ensure that all voters are able to cast their ballots freely and peacefully.

The Secretary-General notes that these elections are taking place in a challenging political and security environment. He calls on all stakeholders to refrain from any acts of violence or incitement. The Secretary-General encourages leaders and participants in the elections to promote social cohesion and reject hate speech. He stresses that any electoral disputes should be resolved through dialogue and established legal channels.