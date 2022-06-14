Enhancing effective Coordination, Data Production and Policy Development for Education in Emergency response in Ethiopia

UNESCO has enhanced the effective coordination, data production and policy Development in emergency response in Ethiopia through the programme The Education Cannot Wait- “Strengthening institutional Education information systems for data-driven education in emergencies (EiE) and resilience to crises.

This support which has been provided since January 2021 and in close collaboration with the Ministry of Education (EMIS) Ethiopia, Education Cluster and EiE Partners, has been crucial in harmonizing the education in emergency data needs under the education information management systems (EMIS), a critical gap in the country’s education response.

This intervention has contributed to the establishment of enabling institutional environment that formalises roles, responsibilities, and purposes for EiE data collection including protocols for data sharing that consider protection, privacy and security; Developed crisis-sensitive, sustainable and harmonised institutional data collection tools and processes in collaboration with humanitarian and development partners and strengthened national strategic, technical, financial systems towards harmonised EiE data and crisis-sensitive institutional information system for Ethiopia.

Furthermore, since the beginning of implementation, the project team anchored the process within the Education Cluster whilst ensuring Ministry of Education leadership and alignment with the Multi Year Resilient Program consortium. This resulted in embedding EIE Data/EMIS considerations in the Education Cluster strategy, while mobilising the Ministry of Education and EIE Partners to identify existing data providers and mechanisms, as well as needs and opportunities for harmonisation and complementarity which defined the Technical Road Map of the project.

The project further advocated for harmonised information systems among EiE partners across the nexus as a key steppingstone to enhance collaborative action towards addressing educational needs in a comprehensive and holistic manner.

The process put in place by UNESCO was instrumental towards setting up an EIE Data Technical Working Group within the Education Cluster led by the EMIS focal point supported by UNESCO in collaboration with United nations Agencies, International Non-Governmental Organisations, Civil society organisations as well as the Donor community. This group became the reference for the project at national and federal level to define the most appropriate and sustainable way of actions to enhance collaboration for data generation, sharing and use for education in emergency.

In addition, UNESCO team developed EiE indicator bank for Ethiopia that provides the basis to analyse, harmonise and standardise data tools and process. This bank was compiled from a pool of indicators provided by national and international indicators frameworks and covering different phases of disaster risk management namely prevention, preparedness, mitigation and response/recovery.

Meanwhile, to ensure adapted capacity building of the Ministry of Education for effectively engage in EIE assessment and planning processes through the data lens, a capacity building assessment for Education officials at federal and regional level was conducted. The results of this assessment has guided the definition of institutional capacity building activities for ministry of education in direct collaboration with EIE actors.

In the coming months, UNESCO team will continue to engage with Education Cluster, EiE partners, and Ministry of Education in the following areas: Conducting monthly EiE data technical working group coordination meetings to discuss critical EiE data issues among partners; Engage with the Ministry of Education, Education Cluster and EiE partners to build capacity of EMIS staff based on the capacity needs assessment conducted; Work in collaboration with Ministry of Education, EiE data technical working group, education cluster and partners to development advocacy massages for EiE planning, resources mobilisation and allocation EiE department within Ministry of Education.

Other follow up actions will include working with EiE data technical working group to develop technical document for the strategic direction for the EiE data technical working group 2022/2023 and further support to Ministry of Education while coordinating with EiE partners in digitalizing the Education Information Management Systems that will include Education in Emergency data.

For further information do contact Denis Mwaka Education Specialist d.mwaka@unesco.org(link sends e-mail) or Seyoum Isaac Abraham National Technical Officer for Education in Emergencies ia.seyoum@unesco.org