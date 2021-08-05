Enhancing Access to Physical and Mental Healthcare for People in Need in Northern Ethiopia, July 2021

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is responding to the Northern Ethiopia Crisis since the escalation of the conflict in late 2020 and scaled up its response across the region from early 2021.

IOM health response presence in Northern Ethiopia

IOM’s response is through Mobile Health and Nutrition Teams (MHNTs) and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) Teams that provide services using a mobile approach in addition to fixed clinics. The MHNTs with MHPSS staff provide medical consultations, basic Sexual and Reproductive Health Services (RHS), psychosocial services, screening and referral management for severe malnutrition among children, as well as health promotion including COVID-19 Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE).