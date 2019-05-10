10 May 2019

Enabling Resilience for Pastoral Communities in Ethiopia - PRIME Impact and Results Report, March 2019

Report
from US Agency for International Development, Mercy Corps
Published on 31 Mar 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (10.14 MB)Full report
preview
Download PDF (711.85 KB)Report brief

Impact and Results from Pastoralist Areas Resilience Improvement and Market Expansion (PRIME) Program in Ethiopia

Pastoralist Areas Resilience Improvement and Market Expansion (PRIME) was a six-year $70 million USD USAID-led Feed the Future program that included a markets based and adaptive management approach to help pastoralists strengthen systems to simultaneously address economic needs and climate adaptation to increase resilience capacities. By working with traditional pastoralists and those transitioning out of pastoralism in Afar, Oromia and Somali regions of Ethiopia’s drylands, PRIME achieved results within five strategic components to reduce chronic poverty and food insecurity.

Multiple research initiatives agree that PRIME’s comprehensive multi-sectoral programming approach helped to strengthen household and community resilience capacities by managing the effects of the prolonged El Nino and La Nina droughts of 2015-2017. These contributed to reducing reliance on negative coping mechanisms, preventing unplanned deaths of livestock, and combatting other effects of climate change. By working within pastoralist markets, PRIME helped people to be prepared for environmental shocks by strengthening systems as opposed to relying on humanitarian handouts which achieve, at best, short term results.

PRIME impacts include:

  • 78% increase in household income. PRIME households income increased on average to an equivalent of $2,287 USD per year.
  • Positive impacts in food security. Despite record droughts, PRIME-targeted households showed only 4% decline in food security compared to 30% in others.
  • Greater resilience for marginalized people. 2,252,404 people benefited from PRIME were enabled to better withstand shocks and stresses.

The Impact and Results Report synthesizes the learnings and strategies that contributed to PRIME’s work.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.