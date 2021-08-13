Emergency Site Assessment: Northern Ethiopia Crisis 7 - Data Collection: 1 - 26 June 2021 | Publication Date: 13 August 2021

BACKGROUND:

In early November 2020, the regional party of Tigray allegedly attacked the Northern Command of Ethiopia’s National Defense Force in Mekelle, Tigray region, prompting a military offensive from the federal government of Ethiopia. Following this, conflict broke out in the north of Ethiopia and this has displaced many from their homes.

OVERVIEW:

From 1— 26 June 2021, the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) deployed its Emergency Site Assessment to capture internal displacement related to the Northern Ethiopia Crisis. This multisectoral location assessment assesses the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and collects basic information on the multisectoral needs of IDPs at site level.

By this seventh round, 2,105,387 IDPs (449,492 households) have been found to be displaced across 377 sites in Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions thus far*. 2,036,398 IDPs (432,358 households)* were found in Tigray region, 49,001 IDPs (9,102 households) in Afar region and 19,988 IDPs (8,032 households) in Amhara region*. It should be noted that the lack of access and insecurity continue to be considerable challenges for this round.

*This displacement total includes the 69,479 IDPs (18,032 households) identified across 25 sites in Southern, Southeastern, Central and Western zones in Tigray region that were previously accessible during rounds 2, 4 and 6. Please refer to the annex for the full details.