Emergency Site Assessment: Northern Ethiopia Crisis 6 - Data Collection: 3 - 24 May 2021 | Publication Date: 27 June 2021

BACKGROUND:

In early November 2020, armed conflict broke out in Tigray region, resulting in significant displacement throughout the region and in neighbouring regions. Many people have fled from their homes in search of safety, food, shelter and access to basic services.

OVERVIEW:

From 3 — 24 May 2021, the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) deployed its Emergency Site Assessment to capture internal displacement related to the Northern Ethiopia Crisis. This multisectoral location assessment assesses the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and collects basic information on the multisectoral needs of IDPs at site level.

By this sixth round, 1,990,168 IDPs (424,342 households) have been found to be displaced across 301 sites in Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions thus far. 1,918,220 IDPs (404,325 households) were found in Tigray region, 49,643 IDPs (9,165 households) in Afar region and 22,305 IDPs (10,852 households) in Amhara region. It should be noted that the lack of access and insecurity continue to be considerable challenges for this round.