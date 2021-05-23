Emergency Site Assessment: Northern Ethiopia Crisis 5 - Data Collection: 1 - 22 April 2021 | Publication Date: 16 May 2021

BACKGROUND:

In early November 2020, the regional party of Tigray allegedly attacked the Northern Command of Ethiopia’s National Defense Force in Mekelle, Tigray region, prompting a military offensive from the federal government of Ethiopia. Following this, conflict broke out in the north of Ethiopia and this has displaced many from their homes.

OVERVIEW:

From 1 — 22 April 2021, the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) deployed its Emergency Site Assessment to capture internal displacement related to the Northern Ethiopia Crisis. This multisectoral location assessment assesses the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and collects basic information on the multisectoral needs of IDPs at site level.

In this fifth round, 1,715,176 IDPs (354,516 households)* were found to be displaced across 265 sites in Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions. 1,645,944 IDPs (335,308 households)* were found in Tigray region, 48,420 IDPs (8,952 households) in Afar region and 20,812 IDPs (10,256 households) in Amhara region. It should be noted that access and insecurity were considerable challenges for this round.

*This displacement total includes the 30,500 IDPs (5,800 households) identified across 6 sites in Southern zone and Southeastern zone that were covered during round 2 and 31,929 IDPs (10,008 households) who were identified across 10 sites in ESA round 4 in Central zone and Western zone but were inaccessible during round 5 due to insecurity. Please refer to the annex for the full details.