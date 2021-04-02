Emergency Site Assessment: Northern Ethiopia Crisis 3 - Data Collection: 2 - 26 February 2021 | Publication Date: 20 March 2021

In early November 2020, conflict broke out in the north of Ethiopia and this has displaced many from their homes. From 2 — 26 February 2021, the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) deployed its Emergecny Site Assessment to capture internal displacement related to the Northern Ethiopia Crisis. This multisectoral location assessment assesses the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and collects basic information on the multisectoral needs of IDPs at site level.

In this third round, 417,152 IDPs (108,116 households)* were found to be displaced across 96 accessible sites in Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions. 360,268 IDPs (92,856 households) were found in Tigray region, 41,951 IDPs (7,700 households) in Afar region and 14,933 IDPs (7,560 households) in Amhara region. As access constraints and insecurity were considerable challenges, please note that these displacement figures are not reflective of the displacement total for the Northern Ethiopia Crisis but rather are the number of IDPs identified in the 96 sites that were accessible this round.