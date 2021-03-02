Emergency Site Assessment: Northern Ethiopia Crisis 2 - Data Collection: 22 December—14 January 2021 | Publication Date: 1 March 2021

BACKGROUND:

In early November 2020, the regional party of Tigray allegedly attacked the Northern Command of Ethiopia’s National Defense Force in Mekelle, Tigray region, prompting a military offensive from the federal government of Ethiopia. Following this, conflict broke out in the north of Ethiopia and this has displaced many from their homes.

OVERVIEW:

From 11 December — 14 January 2021, the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) deployed its Emergency Site Assessment to capture internal displacement related to the Northern Ethiopia Crisis. This multisectoral location assessment assesses the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and collects basic information on the multisectoral needs of IDPs at site level.

In this second round, 131,590 IDPs (30,383 households) were found to be displaced across 39 sites in Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions. 91,046 IDPs (20,530 households) were found in Tigray region, 6,453 IDPs (3,533 households) in Amhara region and 34,091 IDPs (6,320 households) in Afar region. It should be noted that access and insecurity were considerable challenges for this round.