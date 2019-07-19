19 Jul 2019

Emergency Relocation Assistance for Newly Arriving Refugees in Ethiopia - Flash Report (July 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 19 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.5 MB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

With over 900,000 registered refugees and asylum seekers residing in the country, Ethiopia is the second largest refugee-hosting country in Africa. Among the refugee population in Ethiopia, South Sudanese are the largest in number with over 422,000 individuals (46% of the total), followed by Somalis (28%) and Eritreans (19%).

Between January and August 2018, Ethiopia received over 36,000 refugees, mainly from South Sudan (17k+), Eritrea (12k+), Sudan (3k+), and Somalia (~1k).

Between two and five thousand Somali refugees from Eritrea are expected to enter Ethiopia in the coming weeks through borders in the Tigray Regional State, with over one thousand already inside Ethiopia, awaiting screening before relocating to the Somali Regional State. Relocating these refugees to the safety of camps needs to take place urgently, or else there is a considerable risk of them having to return to Eritrea against their wishes.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.