Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan in the Quest of the 2019 Gu Rainfall Failure and Floods in Somali Region (June to August 2019)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Last year in October, the Somali Region Government led an emergency preparedness and response plan (EPRP) workshop in Jijiga, Ethiopia. The workshop discussed the sector/ clusters’ prioritized activities. Discussion during the workshop focused on the EPRP plan from November 2018 to June 2019. However, in view of the gu season failure in most parts of the Region, the regional ICCG agreed to prepare a mini Emergency Drought Preparedness and Response Plan which covers a period of three months (June to August 2019). Learning from past experiences, emergency preparedness and response is key to reduce the humanitarian impact of these repetitive and predictable crises. The EPRP identified almost all Woredas of the Somali region as susceptible for failure or shortage of rainfall, but the most at risk are Doollo, Shabelle, Afder, Liban, Dawa, Erer, Nogob, Jarar, Korahey, Sitti zones and parts of Fafan zone. Some of the early warning triggers include poor performance of rains (Gu), reduced milk production, crop failure, shortage of quality and quantity of water both human and livestock, abnormal livestock movements with over-crowding on water sources and deterioration of livestock body condition followed by deaths, high prices of cereals and imported items and lower prices of livestock and reduced livestock productivity, shift to distractive coping mechanisms (e.g. firewood collection, charcoal making, family separation, consuming less preferable mils etc.), poor nutritional status, environmental degradation (deforestation), and drought-related disease outbreak. Many of these triggers have already been anecdotally observed in some zones of the region.

A total of US$20.7 million is urgently required to implement the plan. Funding can be channeled through partners, clusterlead agencies (CLAs), or via the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund. The plan is targeting 1.27 million beneficiaries across 68 priortised woredas. Convergence areas are areas / woredas that are targeted by multiple clusters. This response plan document identified five woredas as area 1 that are the convergence of more than 3 multiple clusters. 43 woredas are area 2 where 2-3 clusters converge in the same locations. 20 woredas are area 3 that tis targeted by one cluster only. The more critical the situation in one location, the more clusters are putting priorities in the same area. Sector planning assumptions and estimated requirements are listed in the ‘Sector/Cluster Requirements’ section below.