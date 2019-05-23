23 May 2019

Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan in the Quest of the 2019 Gu Rainfall Failure and Floods in Somali Region (June to August 2019)

Report
from Government of Ethiopia, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 23 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.01 MB)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Last year in October, the Somali Region Government led an emergency preparedness and response plan (EPRP) workshop in Jijiga, Ethiopia. The workshop discussed the sector/ clusters’ prioritized activities. Discussion during the workshop focused on the EPRP plan from November 2018 to June 2019. However, in view of the gu season failure in most parts of the Region, the regional ICCG agreed to prepare a mini Emergency Drought Preparedness and Response Plan which covers a period of three months (June to August 2019). Learning from past experiences, emergency preparedness and response is key to reduce the humanitarian impact of these repetitive and predictable crises. The EPRP identified almost all Woredas of the Somali region as susceptible for failure or shortage of rainfall, but the most at risk are Doollo, Shabelle, Afder, Liban, Dawa, Erer, Nogob, Jarar, Korahey, Sitti zones and parts of Fafan zone. Some of the early warning triggers include poor performance of rains (Gu), reduced milk production, crop failure, shortage of quality and quantity of water both human and livestock, abnormal livestock movements with over-crowding on water sources and deterioration of livestock body condition followed by deaths, high prices of cereals and imported items and lower prices of livestock and reduced livestock productivity, shift to distractive coping mechanisms (e.g. firewood collection, charcoal making, family separation, consuming less preferable mils etc.), poor nutritional status, environmental degradation (deforestation), and drought-related disease outbreak. Many of these triggers have already been anecdotally observed in some zones of the region.

A total of US$20.7 million is urgently required to implement the plan. Funding can be channeled through partners, clusterlead agencies (CLAs), or via the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund. The plan is targeting 1.27 million beneficiaries across 68 priortised woredas. Convergence areas are areas / woredas that are targeted by multiple clusters. This response plan document identified five woredas as area 1 that are the convergence of more than 3 multiple clusters. 43 woredas are area 2 where 2-3 clusters converge in the same locations. 20 woredas are area 3 that tis targeted by one cluster only. The more critical the situation in one location, the more clusters are putting priorities in the same area. Sector planning assumptions and estimated requirements are listed in the ‘Sector/Cluster Requirements’ section below.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.