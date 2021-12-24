Emergency Grant Aid for People in the Northern Ethiopia

On December 24, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 12.4 million US dollars for people in the Northern Ethiopia.

The grant is to provide humanitarian assistance in the provision of relief items such as shelter and food through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), World Food Programme (WFP), International Organization for Migration (IOM), and United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), inter alia, the internaly displaced persons etc. in Afar, Amhara and Tigray region. The expected outcome of this assistance is as follows: Provision of food to 270,000 people. Provision of relief items to 19,000 households. Provision of emergency shelter and non-food items to 14,000 households (69,000 people). Provision of dignity kits to 10,000 women. Provision of information on return and other long-term solutions to 25,000 people. Provision of protection counselling service for 7,000 people. Provisision of treatment support for 2,000 persons with disabilities and older persons. Explosive ordnance risk education for 10,000 people. The Governement of Japan will continue to work with the international community for peace and stability in Ethiopia.

(Reference)Amount of assistance by international organizations

Assistance through UNHCR：6 million USD

Assistance through WFP：4.2 million USD

Assistance through IOM：2 million USD

Assistance through UNMAS：0.2 million USD

