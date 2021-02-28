Emergency Grant Aid for people affected by the military engagement in Tigray region, Ethiopia

On February 16, Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 6.6 million US dollars for people affected by the military engagement in Tigray region, Ethiopia.

1 The grant is to provide humanitarian assistance in the medical field, provision of relief items such as food and hygiene products through the World Food Programme (WFP), International Organization for Migration (IOM), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

2 The expected outcome of this assistance is as follows:

- Provision of nutritious food to approx. 624,000 children and approx. 267,000 pregnant and lactating women.

- Support for approx. 700 households of internally displaced people to repaire shelters.

- Provision of mental health service and reparation of health centers for approx. 50,000 IDPs.

- Reparation of water supply system for 85,000 people to access safe water.

- Provision of relief items such as hygiene products to 200,000 people.

- Provision of construction materials of shelters and relief items for 2,000 households.

- Installation of 100 communal latrines for 5,000 people.

- Provision of medical supplies such as hygiene products for maximum 28 health centres.

3 Japan will continue to work with the international community towards the improvement of the situation in the Tigray region.

[Reference] Amount of assistance by international organizations

- Assistance through WFP：1.6 million USD

- Assistance through IOM：1.5 million USD

- Assistance through UNICEF：1.2 million USD

- Assistance through UNHCR：1.1 million USD

- Assistance through OCHA：0.6 million USD

- Assistance through ICRC：0.6 million USD