14 Feb 2020

Education Cannot Wait launches initiative to deliver education to children affected by crises in Ethiopia [EM/AM]

Report
from UN Children's Fund, Save the Children, Education Cannot Wait (ECW)
Published on 14 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (244.23 KB)Amharic version

The three-year, US$ 165 million investment will provide education to 746,000 children in areas affected by conflict

Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the global fund dedicated to education in emergencies, has announced a three-year, US$165 million initiative to provide education to 746,000 children affected by crises in Ethiopia. Simultaneously, ECW announced a planned seed grant of US$27 million to support initial efforts that include mobilizing US$138 million needed to fully fund the programme.

Speaking at the launch in the Ethiopian capital, ECW Director Yasmine Sherif said the programme is designed to address the specific challenges holding back access to quality education of children and youth in communities – these are the children left furthest behind due to violence, drought, displacement and other crises.

The multi-year resilience programme was developed by the Ministry of Education with support from Education Cannot Wait and a range of partners - United Nations agencies, civil society organisations, and donors - to address the educational needs of displaced children. Ethiopia has an estimated 1.4 million displaced, returnee, and refugee children, mostly resulting from conflicts and natural disasters. One million of these children are out of school, 527,000 of them girls. Latest data shows that 728 schools have been damaged by conflict or natural disasters.

The ECW programme will provide educational opportunities to 746,000 children - 380,000 boys and 365,000 girls, including 74,600 children with disabilities. Of these, 213,000 children will access early childhood education and 532,000 will receive primary education. The programme will further build the capacity of 1,200 refugee teachers to achieve diploma level certification.

ECW has earmarked seed funding of US$27 million to address the educational needs of 60,487 displaced children, returnees, and children from host communities in Amhara, Oromia and Somali regions. Part of this money will also support efforts to mobilize the funding gap of US$138 million needed to fund the whole programme.

The Ministry of Education will lead the programme in partnership with Save the Children International, UNICEF, Education Cannot Wait, and the Education Cluster. UNICEF and Save the Children will implement Education Cannot Wait's planned $27 million three-year grant.

Media Contacts

Kent Page Education Cannot Wait Tel: +1-917-302-1735 Email: kpage@unicef.org

Victor Chinyama Chief of Communication, Advocacy and Partnerships UNICEF Ethiopia Email: vchinyama@unicef.org

Wossen Mulatu Communication Officer UNICEF Ethiopia Tel: +251 115 184028 Email: wmulatu@unicef.org

Hiwot Emishaw Save The Children Tel: +251 911 124996 Email: Hiwot.emishaw@savethechildren.org

