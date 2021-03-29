ECHO Factsheet – Ethiopia – Last updated 24/03/2021

Introduction

An evolving conflict erupted between the Federal Government and the Tigrayan Regional Security Forces in early November. Thousands of Ethiopians fleeing the conflict have sought refuge in Sudan, and hundreds of thousands are internally displaced amid a dire humanitarian situation. Besides the current conflict, Ethiopia faces widespread humanitarian needs. This is due to many and, at times, overlapping crises, often caused by inter-communal and ethnic conflicts and climatic shocks. The EU continues its longstanding humanitarian assistance to refugees and displaced communities in Ethiopia.

What are the needs?

Due to the ongoing conflict in Tigray, thousands of people are thought to have died and several hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes. Over 68,000 people have fled to neighbouring Sudan. In other parts of the country, outbreaks of ethnic violence and extreme weather continue to push people to flee their homes.

Close to 20% of the Ethiopian population needs food assistance. In addition to rising food insecurity, including increased food prices linked to the coronavirus pandemic, Ethiopia is facing the worst desert locust infestation in 25 years.

In March 2020, Ethiopia reported the first cases of coronavirus. The pandemic adds significant pressure on an already fragile health system with limited capacity to deal with shocks. Cholera and other epidemic outbreaks remain a major public health threat, mainly due to poor living conditions, inadequate water and sanitation facilities, and poor health and hygiene practices.

There are more than 800,000 refugees in Ethiopia, mainly from South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan, most of whom rely on humanitarian aid to meet their basic needs. Since 2017, more than 400,000 Ethiopian migrants have been forcibly deported from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other countries, including many unaccompanied minors.

[Ethiopia country map](https://ec.europa.eu/echo/sites/echo-site/files/ethiopia_en.png)

How are we helping?

In 2020, the European Union provided over €63.2 million to humanitarian projects in Ethiopia. The EU supports the provision of life-saving assistance to internally-displaced people uprooted by conflict or natural hazards. We provide protection, food aid, safe water, shelter, basic essential items, nutritional assistance and healthcare, disease prevention, and education.

EU humanitarian aid also contributes to helping refugees in Ethiopia. Our main actions include:

the creation of a protective environment for the most vulnerable refugees, such as unaccompanied minors

food assistance, including the use of e-vouchers that can be exchanged for fresh food

shelter, access to safe water and sanitation, the detection and treatment of malnourished children and mothers, and primary education for refugee children

EU emergency assistance and shelter for the most vulnerable Ethiopians deported from Saudi Arabia, including unaccompanied minors.

With the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, EU-funded humanitarian projects in Ethiopia are adapting measures and adopting new ones to keep beneficiaries and staff safe while providing life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable. Actions already focusing on the health sector will continue helping local health centres in providing access to health care, and controlling and preventing epidemics. These actions are complementing ongoing efforts by the Ethiopia Ministry of Health. In addition, the EU is supporting the World Health Organization (WHO) in Ethiopia in early detection and response measures.

In response to the current desert locust swarms, the EU has mobilised a total of €74 million in humanitarian and development funding to tackle the pest outbreak, address food shortages and provide livelihood support to pastoralists and farmers affected.

The EU is following the situation in Tigray closely and engaging with relevant stakeholders for unhindered, immediate and safe access to all affected areas, notably in Tigray. The EU is deeply concerned about the protection of Tigray's population, as well as of the 96 000 Eritrean refugees in the Tigray region.

The EU stresses that it is essential to provide unconditional, unhindered, safe, and urgent access for humanitarian aid and aid workers to assist people in need in all affected areas, in line with the fundamental humanitarian principles of impartiality, neutrality, and operational independence.

The EU stands ready to scale up its support to address acute humanitarian needs inside Ethiopia in the coming weeks. After the conflict in Tigray broke out in November 2020, the EU allocated an additional €4 million for the urgent humanitarian needs of Ethiopian refugees who fled to neighbouring Sudan. At the end of December 2020, the EU mobilised an additional €18.8 million for emergency humanitarian assistance to people affected by the Tigray crisis in Ethiopia and an additional €2 million for Ethiopian refugees in Sudan. Upon UNHCR's request, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism was activated to set up 3 base camps, to facilitate the work of humanitarian organisations in support of the Ethiopian refugees in Sudan.

Last updated : 24/03/2021