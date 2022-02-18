ECHO Factsheet – Ethiopia – Last updated 14/02/2022)

Introduction

The conflict that erupted in November 2020 between the federal authorities and the Tigray regional government has devastated Ethiopia's north. Tens of thousands have died, millions are internally displaced amid a dire humanitarian situation, and dozens of thousands have sought refuge in Sudan.

Throughout 2021, the conflict expanded beyond Tigray to the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar. It continues to generate large scale displacements and vast humanitarian needs in northern Ethiopia.

What are the needs?

The conflict has led to massive and acute humanitarian needs in Afar, Amhara and Tigray.

Millions are displaced. Over 90% of the Tigray population urgently needs food assistance. There is limited, often zero, access to basic services, in particularly to health care.

The level of destruction of health facilities, water structures, schools, and the lack of supplies is critical.

Humanitarian access to Tigray is severely hampered. Critical shortages of cash, fuel and relief commodities seriously hinder the humanitarian response.

Inter-communal violence and drought in the south-western part of Ethiopia continue to threaten the lives and safety of people, pushing many to flee. Close to 20% of the country's population needs food assistance.

The nutritional status of drought-affected communities is deteriorating due to low milk availability and low income from livestock. Water scarcity is alarming in many of the affected areas.

There are more than 824,000 refugees in Ethiopia, mainly from South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea, and Sudan. They mostly rely on humanitarian aid to meet their basic needs.

Since 2017, close to 500,000 Ethiopian migrants have been forcibly deported from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other countries, including many unaccompanied minors.

The COVID-19 pandemic adds significant pressure on an already fragile health system. Cholera and other epidemic outbreaks remain a major public health threat. This is due to poor living conditions, inadequate water and sanitation facilities, and poor health and hygiene practices.

How are we helping?

In 2022, the EU allocated €48 million to humanitarian projects in Ethiopia.

EU humanitarian aid supports the provision of life-saving assistance to refugees, host populations and internally displaced people uprooted by conflict or natural hazards. Aid will focus on those affected by conflict and drought.

We provide protection, food aid, safe water, shelter, basic essential items, nutritional assistance and health care, disease prevention, and education.

To help refugees in Ethiopia, the EU provides food assistance. This includes (i) the use of e-vouchers that can be exchanged for fresh food, (ii) access to safe water and sanitation, and (iii) the detection and treatment of malnourished children and mothers.

The EU also supports emergency assistance and shelter for the most vulnerable Ethiopians deported from Saudi Arabia, including unaccompanied minors.

With the challenges posed by COVID-19, EU-funded humanitarian projects in Ethiopia adapt to keep beneficiaries and staff safe while providing life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable.

Actions already focusing on the health sector will continue helping local health centres provide access to health care and control and prevent epidemics.

These actions complement ongoing efforts by the Ethiopia Ministry of Health. In addition, the EU is supporting the World Health Organization (WHO) in Ethiopia in early detection and response measures.

The EU is deeply concerned about protecting those affected by conflict in Tigray, Oromia and Afar, as well as of Eritrean refugees in the Tigray region and the rest of the country. The EU is following the situation in Tigray closely and engaging with relevant stakeholders for unhindered, immediate, and safe access to all areas by the war, particularly Tigray.

In addition, the European Commission is providing €100 million in humanitarian assistance to support the rollout of vaccination campaigns in countries in Africa with critical humanitarian needs and fragile health systems.

At least €14 million out of this funding will be supporting vaccination campaigns for the most vulnerable in Eastern Africa.

Facts & figures

Over 824,000 refugees, mostly from South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea, and Sudan (UNHCR)

More than5.8 million peopleuprooted (IDPs) in Ethiopia because of conflict and climate (EU)

Over 6 million people are affected by the drought.

29.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance (OCHA)

20 million people in need of emergency food assistance, including 5.9 million people facing acute food needs and 401,000 people in the Tigray region facing famine-like conditions.

EU humanitarian funding:

€48 million in 2022