Eastern Africa: Humanitarian Snapshot (March 2021)

Conflict and violence continue to force people in Eastern Africa to flee their homes, including around 9.6 million internally displaced people and 4.7 million refugees and asylum seekers. The Tigray conflict in Ethiopia has driven hundreds of thousands of people from their homes, including more than 60,000 refugees who have fled across the border to Sudan. The Horn of Africa also remains a major route for mixed movements to and from the Arabian Peninsula and to Europe.

Grave violations against civilians have been committed in the region, including conflict-related sexual violence. Meanwhile, COVID-19 containment measures have compounded the challenges faced by children, especially girls, whose risk of child marriage has increased by 25 per cent due to school closures. COVID-19 has also sparked a precipitous rise in gender-based violence.

The region is experiencing a major food insecurity crisis, with some areas of South Sudan facing catastrophic conditions, according to the latest IPC analysis. At least 33.8 million people are severely food insecure across the region. Despite significant progress, the severe desert locust upsurge continues to threaten livelihoods and food security in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia. Across the region, an estimated 12.8 million children are acutely malnourished.

Several countries in Eastern Africa are experiencing a spike in COVID-19, including new variants, which is compounding needs and complicating responses. At the same time, core health services, including immunization, sexual and reproductive health care and long-term and palliative care, have been jeopardized during COVID-19 and as a result of ongoing conflict in many areas.