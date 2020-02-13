Eastern Africa – Desert Locust outbreak (DG ECHO, FAO, IPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 February 2020)

Ethiopia, Somalia, Eritrea, Djibouti, Kenya, Sudan, and most recently Uganda and Tanzania, are faced with a desert locust outbreak, with Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya most affected.

Aerial and ground control measures are ongoing but are insufficient to contain the outbreak. An above average rainy season created favourable conditions for locust breeding in Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya and Red Sea area (Sudan, Eritrea). With the new cropping season coinciding with new hopper bands, the outbreak risks potentially destroying livelihoods and increasing food insecurity in Eastern Africa, which is still recovering from a severe drought and floods.