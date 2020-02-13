13 Feb 2020

Eastern Africa – Desert Locust outbreak (DG ECHO, FAO, IPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 February 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 13 Feb 2020

  • Ethiopia, Somalia, Eritrea, Djibouti, Kenya, Sudan, and most recently Uganda and Tanzania, are faced with a desert locust outbreak, with Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya most affected.

  • Aerial and ground control measures are ongoing but are insufficient to contain the outbreak. An above average rainy season created favourable conditions for locust breeding in Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya and Red Sea area (Sudan, Eritrea). With the new cropping season coinciding with new hopper bands, the outbreak risks potentially destroying livelihoods and increasing food insecurity in Eastern Africa, which is still recovering from a severe drought and floods.

  • More than 10 million people in Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and Sudan, who are already severely food insecure (IPC Phase 3 or worse), are located in areas currently affected by the desert locust infestation. A further 3.24 million severely food insecure people in Uganda and South Sudan are also under threat.

