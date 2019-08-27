East Wollega Zone (Oromia) and Kamashi Zone (Benishangul-Gumuz) 16-19 July 2019

CONFLICT, DISPLACEMENT AND RETURNS

• On 26 September 2018, four senior officials from the Benishangul Gumuz region were killed in an ambush in Gimbi, West Wollega of the Oromo region, by unidentified armed groups. The officials were traveling back to Kamashi zone after attending a consultative meeting with Oromo regional security officials. There are armed elements in the region that are known to incite violence between the people in Oromo and Benishangul regions.

• This incident sparked inter-communal violence in the Kamashi zone of Benishangul-Gumuz region between the Gumuz community and the Oromo and Amhara populations residing in the area. The conflict resulted in death, injury, damage of public and private infrastructure, as well as deployment of security forces to Kamashi zone.

• Recently the overall security situation in the Wollegas and Kamashi zone has improved. However, in some parts of West Wollega border area with Kamashi zone, sporadic clashes between government security forces and unidentified armed groups have been reported.

• The GoE states that 90-95% of IDPs have returned to their areas of origin in the East Wollega, West Wollega and Kamashi zones. However, there are reports of returnees leaving Kamashi zone to return to their area of displacement in West and East Wollega due to ongoing insecurity and lack of basic services in Kamashi zone and the border area in West Wollega.