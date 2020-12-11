East & Horn of Africa COVID-19 Situation Report - #35, 09 December 2020 Update

EHoA SITUATION OVERVIEW

The number of people infected with COVID-19 continues to increase across East & Horn of Africa. Migrants, including Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), are among some of the world’s most vulnerable to have been impacted by the disease, compared to non-migrants. Migrants are more likely to be exposed to the conditions and circumstances in which COVID-19 spreads, which includes poorer and makeshift conditions, overcrowded settings and a lack of access to hygiene. Migrants are also less likely to have access Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medical care, and migrants may suffer an over-representation of pre-existing health issues due to a historic lack of access to healthcare.

Thousands of migrants are currently stranded across the East and Horn of Africa due to COVID-19 related border closures and movement restrictions. Many are in need of food, water, medical assistance and transport. Migrants are also being involuntarily sent back to their countries of origin by some governments. Migrants are experiencing detention and abuse in some countries, and facing stigma and xenophobia, resulting from being blamed for the spread of the disease.

As of December 8, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the region stands at 247,693. 1,447 new cases have been reported in the last day with most new cases reported in Uganda (660 daily increase 2.8%), followed by Ethiopia (440 daily increase 0.4%), Kenya (199 daily increase 0.2%) and Rwanda (62 daily increase 1.0%). Ethiopia remains the country with the highest number of confirmed cases in the region at 113,735 (46.5% of total case), followed by Kenya 88,579 (35.8%), followed by Uganda 23,860 (9.6%).

IOM is working with governments across the region to respond to the impact of COVID-19 in the areas of protection, risk communication, disease surveillance, infection prevention and control, case management, ‘Points of Entry’ (PoEs), Camp Coordination and Management, procurement and logistics, among others. IOM is advocating for all migrants, including IDPs, to be included in all government responses to combat COVID-19 and access to the development of vaccines for the disease.

A regional financial appeal to assist migrant groups in the East and Horn of Africa was launched in April for $71.6M. So far, 72% of the required funds have been raised.

Link to the EHoA COVID-19 appeal document; https://ronairobi.iom.int/publications/ iom-east-and-horn-africa-strategic-and-preparedness-and-response-plan-covid-19

In August IOM launched an appeal to specifically respond to the needs of migrants on the ‘Eastern Route’ from the Horn of Africa to Yemen.

Link to the Regional Migrant Response Plan for Horn of Africa and Yemen’ (RMRP) 2020 Appeal: https://ronairobi.iom.int/publications/regional-migrants-response-planho...