East & Horn of Africa COVID-19 Situation Report - #33, 25 November 2020 Update

EHoA SITUATION OVERVIEW

The number of people infected with COVID-19 continues to increase across East & Horn of Africa. Migrants, including Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), are among the world’s worst impacted groups, compared to non-migrants. Migrants are more likely to face conditions and circumstances in which the infection is more likely to spread, namely, poorer and makeshift conditions and overcrowded settings. This group is likely to have more limited access Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they may be excluded from access public health and medical services. Migrants and mobile populations may also have an over-representation of pre-existing health issues due to a historical lack of access to health care. Migrants are currently stranded across the East and Horn of Africa due to border closures and movement restrictions.

Many are in need of food, water, medical assistance and transport. Migrants are also experiencing involuntary return to countries of origin, detention and abuse, stigma and xenophobia, resulting from being blamed for the spread of the disease.

As of November 24, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the region stands at 223,031. 1,147 new cases have been reported in the last day with most new cases reported in Ethiopia (418 daily increase 0.4%), followed by Kenya (413 daily increase 0.5%), Uganda (241 daily increase 1.3%) and Rwanda (61 daily increase 1.1%). Ethiopia remains the country with the highest number of confirmed cases in the region at 106,203 (47.6% of total case), followed by Kenya 77,785 (34.9%), followed by Uganda 18,406 (8.3%).

IOM is working with governments across the region to respond to the impact of COVID-19 in the areas of protection, risk communication, disease surveillance, infection prevention and control, case management, ‘Points of Entry’ (PoEs), camp coordination and management, procurement and logistics, among others. IOM is advocating for all migrants, including IDPs, to be included in all national government responses to combat COVID-19 and access to COVID-19 vaccines. A regional financial appeal to assist migrant groups in the East and Horn of Africa was launched in April for $71.6M. So far, 73% of the required funds have been raised.

Link to the EHoA COVID-19 appeal document; https://ronairobi.iom.int/publications/ iom-east-and-horn-africa-strategic-and-preparedness-and-response-plan-covid-19 In August, IOM launched an appeal to specifically respond to the needs of stranded migrants and others on the ‘Eastern Route’ between the Horn of Africa and Yemen.

Link to the Regional Migrant Response Plan for Horn of Africa and Yemen’ (RMRP) 2020 Appeal: https://ronairobi.iom.int/publications/regional-migrants-response-planho...