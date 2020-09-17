East & Horn of Africa COVID-19 Situation Report - #23, 16 September 2020 Update

EHoA SITUATION OVERVIEW

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in East and Horn of Africa continues to increase with 124,000 number of people now carrying the disease. Migrants, including Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are among vulnerable groups likely to face the worst of impact of the pandemic compared to non-migrants. Migrants and those living in displacement settings are more likely to be exposed to conditions in which COVID-19 is more likely to infect and spread, namely a lack of access to clean and sanitary conditions, coupled with poorer and makeshift and overcrowded living circumstances in which these groups often find themselves. An over-representation of pre-existing health issues tends to exist among this group, and post the onset of COVID-19, a lack of access of access to Personal Protective Equipment, including face masks and sanitizers. Migrants are also disproportionately at risk of being removed from countries against their will as governments seek fight the disease, potentially facing detention, abuse and experiencing stigma and xenophobia around COVID-19.

As of September 16, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the region stands at 124,400. 969 new cases have been reported in the last day with most new cases reported in Ethiopia (700 daily increase 1.1%), followed by Uganda (143 daily increase 2.8%), Kenya (96 daily increase 0.3%) and Rwanda (22 daily increase 0.5%). Ethiopia remains the country with the highest number of confirmed cases in the region at 65,486 (51.8% of total case), followed by Kenya 36,301 (29.2%), followed by Djibouti 5,396 (4.3).

IOM is supporting governments throughout the region to respond to the pandemic in the areas of risk communication, disease surveillance, infection prevention and control, case management, ‘Points of Entry’ (PoEs), and procurement and logistics, among other areas. IOM is advocating for migrants, including IDPs, to be included in government and all responses to fight COVID-19. A regional financial appeal to assist migrant groups in East and Horn of Africa was launched in April for $71.6M. So far, 72% of the required funds have been received. IOM has also launched an appeal for the Regional Migrant Response Plan for the Horn of Africa and Yemen for migrants along the ‘Eastern Route’– many of whom have been stranded trying to reach Saudi Arabia and the Gulf.

A link to the EHoA COVID-19 appeal document; https://ronairobi.iom.int/publications/ iom-east-and-horn-africa-strategic-and-preparedness-and-response-plan-covid-19

A link to the Regional Migrant Response Plan for Horn of Africa and Yemen’ (RMRP) 2020 Appeal; https://ronairobi.iom.int/publications/regional-migrants-response-planho...