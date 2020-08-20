East & Horn of Africa COVID-19 Situation Report - #19, 19 August 2020 Update

EHoA SITUATION OVERVIEW

The number of persons infected with COVID-19 in East and Horn of Africa continues to increase with the disease now infecting over 79,000 people. Migrants, including Internally Displaced Persons (IPDs), and similar vulnerable groups are more likely to be disproportionately affected by the impact of COVID-19, compared to non-migrants.

As of August 19, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the region stands at 79,947. 1,779 new cases have been reported in the last day with most new cases reported in Ethiopia (1,386 daily increase 4.4%), followed by Kenya (270 daily increase 0.9%), Uganda (53 daily increase 3.3%) and Rwanda (37 daily increase 1.5%). Ethiopia remains the country with the highest number of confirmed cases in the region at 32,722 (40.9% of total case), followed by Kenya 30,635 (38.3%), followed by Djibouti 5,374 (6.7%).

IOM launched a regional appeal for East and Horn of Africa for $71.6M in April 2020, to meet the many needs of these communities. So far 68% of the required funds have been received.

A link to the appeal can be found here; https://ronairobi.iom.int/publications/iom-eastand-horn-africa-strategic...