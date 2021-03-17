East and Horn of Africa – Flow Monitoring Survey Quarterly Dashboard (October - December 2020)

This dashboard compiles flow monitoring survey (FMS) data collected in Djibouti, Ethiopia and Somalia between October and December 2020, and provides an analysis of migrants’ demographic and socioeconomic profiles, including education and employment backgrounds; reasons for leaving their country of origin or habitual residence; future travel intentions; awareness of the COVID-19 outbreak; and challenges faced as a result of it. In addition, the revised FMS form has also been enhanced with labour mobility and human development (LHD) indicators with a particular focus on the migrants’ highest level of education achieved and main subject areas, their labour status before migration, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on remittances.

Inter-regional migration from and within the East and Horn of Africa is categorized along three main routes: the Eastern Route towards the Arabian Peninsula; the Northern Route towards North Africa and Europe; and the Southern Route towards Southern Africa. Based on usual trends, the Eastern Route traditionally hosts the largest number of migrants each year, the majority of whom are Ethiopians. During the fourth quarter of 2020, a total of 7,441 surveys were conducted in Djibouti (1,411), Ethiopia (2,053) and Somalia (3,977). The majority of the respondents were adult males (64%) while less than 1 per cent were children between the ages of 14 and 17. Most respondents displayed awareness of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (90%); males (93%) were on average more aware than females (84%).