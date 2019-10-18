East and Horn of Africa, Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Monthly Regional Update - (July 2019)

Reporting Period July 2019

Active Flow Monitoring Networks

Burundi 11 FMPs

Djibouti 7 FMPs

Ethiopia 5 FMPs

Somalia 7 FMPs

South Sudan 34 FMPs

Uganda 21 FMPs

A network of 85 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) are currently operational across six countries, including 15 FMPs focused specifically on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) preparedness activities in South Sudan.

The flow monitoring (FM) operations were expanded in Burundi, as three additional FMPs were set up at the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), for a total of 11 points. FM also continued in Djibouti through seven FMPs, and in Ethiopia, FMR and survey data collection continued at five FMPs at various official and unofficial border crossing points. Somalia also continued to conduct flow monitoring activities through FMPs in seven locations.

In South Sudan, flow monitoring activities continued at 15 FMPs in Aweil, Jur River,

Malakal, Melut, Panyikang and Raja, with four new points established in Bentiu and Rubkona bringing the total number of FMPs to 19. Flow monitoring activities, which are assisting in EVD preparedness operations, were conducted at an additional 15 FMPs along South Sudan’s southern borders with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Central African Republic (CAR). Displacement site flow monitoring (DSFM) was also carried out at entry and exit points to track movements in and out of eight Protection of Civilian (PoC) sites and collective centres in Bentiu,

Malakal and Wau.

Flow monitoring in Uganda continued through 21 FMPs, six of which are located along the border with South Sudan and are operated in close coordination with the DTM South Sudan team. The other 15 active FMPs are located along the border with the DRC.

Regionally, 225,160 movements were tracked during July 2019. This represents a 27 per cent decrease compared to the 306,935 movements tracked in June 2019.

These movements include migration from the Horn of Africa (HoA) countries (Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Somalia), as well as shorter-term incident-based movements tracked in other East African countries (Burundi, South Sudan, and Uganda). An additional 23,038 movements were also tracked through the EVD points in South Sudan, and 13,766 movements were tracked through the FMPs in Burundi along the border with DRC. This brings the overall number of movements to 261,964.

A little over one-fourth of the tracked movements were moving along the various migratory corridors that are important in the HoA region (28%). Of these, the majority were Ethiopian nationals (74%) and the second-largest population group were Somali nationals (20%). This is comparable to what was observed in June 2019 (76% and 20% respectively).

Of the total movements, 72 per cent of those tracked were incident-based movements, mainly between Uganda and the DRC (56%), Burundi and the United Republic of Tanzania (32%), and between South Sudan and Uganda (1%). Of these incident-based movements, the majority of those tracked were Congolese nationals (35%), followed by Burundian nationals (27%) and Ugandan nationals (22%).

In the HoA region, 51 per cent of individuals reported their intention to travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), which is higher than the 44 per cent reported in June 2019. Additionally, 20 per cent reported to be travelling to Somalia, which is slightly higher than the 16 per cent reported in June 2019. An estimated 11 per cent of respondents said they were travelling to Ethiopia, a further 9 per cent reported their intention of travelling to Yemen (lower than the 17% observed in June 2019), and another 4 per cent to Djibouti. Most of these individuals are also most likely to try and make their way onwards to KSA - and most, if not all the movement towards KSA, is for economic reasons.

In Burundi in July 2019, flow monitoring continued at eight FMPs, in Cankuzo,

Muyinga, Rutana, and Ruyigi provinces, located along the border between Burundi and the United Republic of Tanzania.

During the reporting period, 52,364 movements were observed at the eight FMPs. This represents a 1 per cent increase when compared to the 51,705 movements tracked in June.

The majority of these movements were Burundian nationals (83%) and Tanzanian nationals (16%), and the remaining were from DRC and Congo. The number of incoming movements (51%) was higher than the number of outgoing movements (49%). All the migration observed was between Burundi and its neighbouring countries, mainly with the United Republic of Tanzania.

Most movements were adult males (45%), and 28 per cent were children. An estimated 11 per cent of the tracked individuals were pregnant or lactating women, and 8 per cent of the population were children aged five years or below.

About 57 per cent of individuals observed stated they were migrating for economic reasons, but most were taking part in short-term travel for work. An estimated 51 per cent intended to return within a day, while less than 1 per cent intended to travel for more than six months. About 52 per cent of all outgoing migrants were moving for economic related reasons with intention of returning on the same day, with overall economic movement for outgoing population being 65 per cent. In contrast, only 19 per cent of the incoming movements were economic in nature, with the respondents intending to return on the same day, and overall, 49 per cent of the movements were economic. In terms of overall movements, apart from economic, the remaining movements were reportedly family-related travel (16%) or to buy goods for personal consumption (9%). The rest of the movements were seasonal in nature (7%), followed by return to habitual residence (4%), to seek healthcare (3%) and access to facilities (2%), while the remaining were travelling for various other reasons, including 1 per cent for tourism.

Most individuals had been travelling by boat (56%), or by foot (34%), with the remaining using bicycles (7%) and motorbikes (3%).

The population movement tracked along the border with DRC, to inform EVD preparedness, reported 13,766 movements through three FMPs in the provinces of Bubanza and Bujumbura Rural, close to the border with DRC. The movements originated in either DRC (59%), or Burundi (41%), and the majority of outgoing movements were headed towards DRC (98%).

About 68 per cent of all migrants were DRC nationals, while only 29 per cent were Burundians.

Most migrants were adult males (51%), while 13 per cent of total migrants were children. Around 4 per cent of movements consisted of pregnant and/or lactating women, and 1.5 per cent were children under the age of 5 years.

The most frequently reported reason for movement was family visits (39%) followed by return to habitual residence (28%) and economic reasons (17%), while most people were traveling for a duration of one day to one week (46%).

In Djibouti, during the reporting period, 28,773 movements were observed at seven FMPs. This represents a 15 per cent increase in comparison to June 2019 when 25,078 movements were observed.

Nearly all migration movements tracked through Djibouti during July 2019 consisted of Ethiopian nationals (99.9%). This is consistent with the percentages reported in the previous months.

All movements had originated from Ethiopia. Most individuals (96%) aimed to travel to KSA, which is slightly more than the 90 per cent reported in June 2019. In a trend that is typical for migration in Djibouti, most migrants tracked were adult males (72%), and just above 10 per cent were children. This is similar to what was reported in June 2019 (71% and 10% respectively). Economic migration was the most commonly cited motivation for migration (accountable for about 99% of movements tracked). Forced movements, shortterm local movements and movement for seasonal reasons accounted for less than 1 per cent. This is different than June 2019 but similar to May 2019, when 99 per cent of movements were also due to economic opportunities. Migration occurred by bus (48%), on foot (40%), by truck (8%) or on trains (4%).

In Ethiopia, during the reporting period, 11,897 movements were observed through five FMPs, which represents a 4 per cent decrease from the 12,376 movements observed in June 2019.

Most of the migration observed consisted of Ethiopian nationals (82%), 5 per cent were Somali, another 5 per cent were Sudanese and 4 per cent were Djiboutian.

Other nationalities constituted the remaining 4 per cent. Most movements were outgoing from Ethiopia (72%), while the remaining 28 per cent of movements were reportedly incoming. Most of the incoming movements were from Sudan (67%) which is comparable to the 68 per cent observed in June 2019. An estimated 22 per cent were from Djibouti – this is similar to the 21 per cent reported in June 2019.

About 6 per cent were from Eritrea, 2 per cent from Yemen and another 2 per cent from KSA. The rest were from other countries.

Regarding intended destinations, most of the outgoing flows were headed to the KSA (53%). An estimated 12 per cent were headed towards Sudan, 11 per cent towards Djibouti, 10 per cent towards Yemen and 3 per cent towards Germany, with the remaining 11 per cent heading to various other countries.

Many of the migrants tracked were adult men (61%) and 12 per cent were children.

Of the total number of observed individuals, 6 per cent were unaccompanied children and 3 per cent were children under the age of five. An estimated 2 per cent of the total migrating population were pregnant or lactating women.

Economic migration was still the most commonly cited reason for migration (79%), followed by short term local movements (10%) and tourism (5%). Most migration was carried out on buses or trucks (75%). About 10 per cent travelled in taxis or cars, 7 per cent travelled on trains, while 6 per cent travelled on foot, with the remaining 2 per cent using various other means of travel.

In Somalia, during the reporting period, 22,228 movements were observed across. seven FMPs. This represents a decrease of 13 per cent in comparison with June 2019 when 25,582 movements were observed.

Three FMPs (Dhobley, Harirad and Lowyacado) recorded an increase in movements while four FMPs (Bossaso, Buuhoodle Cabudwaaq and Doolow) saw a decrease in movements.

Unlike in June 2019, when flows identified were mainly outgoing, this month saw a majority of incoming flows (56%) against (44%) outgoing flows. Like for previous months, Buuhoodle FMP (Ethiopian border) continued to record the highest levels of incoming flows for July 2019 (25% of all incoming flows), while Bossaso FMP continued to record the highest number of outgoing flows (48% of all outgoing flows).

The identified migrants were of Somali (54%), Ethiopian (38%), and Djiboutian (8%) origin.

Most migrants intended to travel to Somalia (56%), this is much higher than the 39 per cent reported in the previous month.

An estimated 14 per cent of migrants intended to travel to Ethiopia, while 21 per cent indicated wanting to cross the Gulf of Aden and travel to Yemen (a decrease from the 38% reported in June 2019).

About 6 per cent reported the intention to travel to Kenya whilst 3 per cent reported their intentions to travel to Djibouti. Like the trends seen in previous months, there was a marginal majority of adult males observed in July 2019 (43%), whilst 28 per cent were adult females. An estimated 29 per cent of the migrating population were children and 7 per cent were children under five years of age. Unaccompanied children constituted 2 per cent of the total migrating population. Many observed migrants were undertaking seasonal migration (30%) and conflict-driven migration (19%). The rest were taking part in economic migration (16%) and natural disaster-driven migration (13%) and the remaining were travelling for other reasons.

South Sudan measured mixed migration flows at 19 FMPs inside the country and at its borders with Sudan and Uganda. An additional 15 FMPs along the border with the DRC have been set up in the context of Ebola preparedness.

During the month of July 2019, a total of 15,705 movements were observed across FMPs. This is a decrease of 9 per cent as compared to what was observed in June 2019.

Most of the movements tracked at the FMPs originated in South Sudan (84%), while the remaining mainly travelled from Sudan (15%). Migrants intended to travel to South Sudan (90%) or towards Sudan (10%), with less than 1 per cent travelling to other countries. In general, 88 per cent of all travellers had both their origin and destination as South Sudan - this is likely to be internal movement.

Most identified migrants were South Sudanese nationals (97%), almost 3 per cent were Sudanese nationals and the remaining migrants came from various other countries in the region. Motivation for migration was primarily for individuals to return to their habitual residence (27%) either after voluntary travel (23%) or after forced displacement (3%), but also to visit family (26%) or for economic reasons (16%). About 9 per cent of individuals reported migrating because of food insecurity, 5 per cent were forced movements due to conflict, 5 per cent were motivated by access to better healthcare, while another 5 per cent were to re-join family at a location different to their habitual residence. Just over 7 per cent of movements were induced either by conflict or natural disasters.

The distribution of observed movements was almost equal with 47 per cent females and 53 per cent males. This is slightly different than June 2019 (with 51% and 49%, respectively). An estimated 33 per cent were children, which is comparable to the 38 per cent reported in the previous month.

In July, the IOM DTM team continued to work in coordination with IOM Health and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) units to conduct flow monitoring in parallel with Ebola screening and preparedness activities. A total of 23,038 people was surveyed through 15 FMPs in Ezo, Kajo-Keji,

Lainya, Morobo, Tambura, Yambio and Yei counties. This figure represents an increase of approximately 29 per cent compared to June 2019.

Of those surveyed, 35 per cent were adult females, 35 per cent were adult males, and 31 per cent were children. The majority were South Sudanese nationals (93%). An estimated 60 per cent of migrants had departed from the DRC, 28 per cent from South Sudan, 10 per cent from Uganda and the rest from other countries. Most of the migrants were heading to South Sudan (81%) or the DRC (13%).

About 66 per cent of incoming movements from Uganda reported coming from a refugee camp, 10 per cent of arrivals from DRC reported coming from a refugee camp.

Most individuals arriving in South Sudan from abroad cited healthcare as their reason for entry (35%), followed by economic reasons (19%) to buy goods for personal consumption (12%), to visit family (9%) and to return to their habitual residence (9%) while another 5 per cent were for seasonal migration. The rest reported migrating for various other reasons, including for access to services (4%).

Flow monitoring continued in Uganda during the month of July 2019 at the six FMPs along the border with South Sudan. 1,139 movements were observed which is much lower than the movements tracked in the previous month (29,118) since most of the points were not operational due to technical reasons. In addition, 93,054 observations were made at 15 FMPs along the border with the DRC, which is a decrease of 36 per cent compared to June 2019, as data collection was carried out only during the latter half of the month due to technical reasons. This brings the total to 94,193 observations which is an overall 46 per cent increase compared to June 2019.

About 56 per cent of the movements were from the DRC, and 43 per cent were from Uganda. Most of the migrants observed were travelling into Uganda (57%) and the DRC (41%), while 1 per cent were travelling to South Sudan and 1 per cent to Rwanda.

The predominant nationality of the migrants was Congolese (60%), followed by Ugandans (38%). Less than 2 per cent belonged to other nationalities. In terms of sex disaggregation, 57 per cent of the total population were female and 43 per cent were male. An estimated 32 per cent of migrants observed crossing the border were children, including 6,379 unaccompanied migrant children (6% of all movements) and 5,322 children aged under five years old (6% of all movements). This is a slight decrease when compared to the previous month.

During July 2019, most of the migration flows observed in and out of Uganda were longer term economic movements/business trips (40%). About 25 per cent were permanent movements (to areas of habitual residence) and 11 per cent of movements were family visits. An estimated 9 per cent of movements were to buy goods for personal consumption, 3 per cent were forced movements, 3 per cent were for access to services, 2 per cent were for seasonal movements, and another 2 per cent were for family reunification (to areas different than habitual residence).