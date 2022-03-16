East and Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes Region: Internally Displaced Persons - Regional Overview (January -December 2021)

OVERVIEW

The East and Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes (EHAGL) region is host to a significant number of internally displaced persons (IDPs). As of 31 December 2021, there were approximately 12.37 million IDPs in the region – mainly in Burundi, Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia and South Sudan. The drivers of displacements are complex, including conflict, persecution as well as climatic and natural disaster factors. Some 80% of Burundi’s IDPs, for example, are displaced due to climatic reasons.

Three countries in the region – Ethiopia, South Sudan and Sudan – were selected in 2019 for the Step-Up Initiative, led by UNHCR’s office of the Special Advisor for Internal Displacement. These three step-upinitiative countries also host large refugee populations. Somalia is also an important IDP operation for UNHCR, and IDPs are also part of UNHCR’s operation in Burundi. In line with the Global tri-cluster leadership approach and revised UNHCR Policy on Engagement in Situations of Internal Displacement (2019), UNHCR is leading or co-leading the Protection, Camp Coordination and Camp Management, and Shelter/NFI clusters in most countries.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, collaboration with governments was enhanced with additional support and assistance for COVID-19 prevention and response measures. The COVID-19 outbreak compounded already precarious situations and some protection concerns were observed in this context across the region, most notably livelihood impacts, movement restrictions, discrimination and limited government services available. Movement restrictions also affected UNHCR’s access to populations of concern, leaving some populations temporarily unattended to. Throughout 2021, despite the continued presence of COVID19, the restrictions were gradually lifted throughout the region.

Considering that a significant proportion of displacements in the region stem from conflicts, and many conflicts remain active in a very fluid context, most notably the conflict in northern Ethiopia which broke out in November 2020, the protection focus is mainly on life-saving activities through protection monitoring and ensuring the provision of shelters and NFIs. At the same time, there is a strong focus in the region on the pursuit of durable solutions. Despite numerous returns in the region, the number of those displaced remains high.