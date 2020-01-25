25 Jan 2020

East Africa's locust crisis in numbers

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 25 Jan 2020 View Original
© FAO/Petterik Wiggers
A locust invasion in the Somali region of Ethiopia.
© FAO/Petterik Wiggers

70

Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia are being invaded by enormous swarms of desert locusts in the worst desert locust infestation in 70 years in Kenya, and in 25 years for Ethiopia and Somalia.

150 km

A desert locust can travel 150km in a single day.

35,000

The desert locust is among the most dangerous migratory pests in the world. A 1km2 swarm can consume the equivalent of food for 35,000 people in one day. The infestation has destroyed hundreds of kilometres of vegetation in Ethiopia and tens of thousands of hectares of land in Somalia. In Kenya, some swarms are reaching the Rift Valley, one of the region’s bread baskets. There is a very high risk that swarms could appear in northeastern Uganda, southeast South Sudan and southwest Ethiopia without a rapid scale-up in control measures.

