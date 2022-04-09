East Africa Seasonal Monitor - March 31, 2022

Poor rainfall across East Africa has increased rainfall deficits amid drought conditions

Key Messages

Prolonged dryness and exceptionally hotter-than-normal conditions have persisted across much of East Africa since January, driving severe deterioration in rangeland resources (pasture and water) in the eastern Horn.

There is deepening concern for a fourth sequential poor rainfall season given the delayed onset of the rains and widening of cumulative rainfall deficits, especially over pastoral areas of the Horn, Ethiopia’s belg cropping zones, and parts of the equatorial sector of the region. Such a four-season shock would be unprecedented on the historical record.