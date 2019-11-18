East Africa Regional Market & Trade Update (November 2019)

Main Highlights:

Cereal prices exhibited mixed trends across most markets between July and September 2019; they were largely within seasonal patterns but significantly higher than last year and the five-year average.

Prices of small ruminants stabilized or decreased and were near normal in Kenya and Ethiopia but increased slightly and were above the five-year average in Somalia during the reporting period.

Household purchasing power of farmers and livestock keepers was lower than the five-year average in many areas given high cereal prices, stable livestock prices and low levels of sellable stock.

Regional trade in maize declined in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period in 2018 and the five-year average, due to below to near normal crop production.

Overall, cereal prices are projected to remain high through December 2019, though some seasonal price decline is expected in most reference markets as new harvests are realized.