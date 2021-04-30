East Africa - Desert Locust Crisis, Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

4 Number of Countries Affected in East Africa

FAO – December 2020

3.3 MILLION Locust-Affected People Likely to Require Emergency Assistance

FAO – December 2020

23 MILLION Estimated Acutely Food-Insecure Population

IPC – February 2021

4.5 MILLION Estimated Acres of Land Treated for Locusts in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia

FAO – March 2021

$38.8 MILLION FAO 2021 Regional Appeal Extension for Response in East Africa

FAO – December 2020

Locust populations continue to decline across East Africa as a result of sustained control operations and limited breeding opportunities due to below-average rainfall. Small infestations persist in central and eastern Ethiopia and northern Somalia.

Projected below-average summer rains and continued control operations will limit locust breeding and reduce the size of locust infestations in East Africa, possibly leading to the end of the upsurge in East Africa by late 2021.