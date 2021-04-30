Ethiopia + 7 more
East Africa - Desert Locust Crisis, Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
4 Number of Countries Affected in East Africa
FAO – December 2020
3.3 MILLION Locust-Affected People Likely to Require Emergency Assistance
FAO – December 2020
23 MILLION Estimated Acutely Food-Insecure Population
IPC – February 2021
4.5 MILLION Estimated Acres of Land Treated for Locusts in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia
FAO – March 2021
$38.8 MILLION FAO 2021 Regional Appeal Extension for Response in East Africa
FAO – December 2020
Locust populations continue to decline across East Africa as a result of sustained control operations and limited breeding opportunities due to below-average rainfall. Small infestations persist in central and eastern Ethiopia and northern Somalia.
Projected below-average summer rains and continued control operations will limit locust breeding and reduce the size of locust infestations in East Africa, possibly leading to the end of the upsurge in East Africa by late 2021.
USAID/BHA-supported response efforts have treated more than 4.9 million acres of infested land in East Africa and Yemen since January 2020, protecting the food security of nearly 34 million people.